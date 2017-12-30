Edition:
India this week

A woman wearing a badge of B.R. Ambedkar, an Indian politician who was involved in drafting the Indian constitution, attends a protest rally in New Delhi, India, December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

People take a selfie in front of the India Gate war memorial on a smoggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A street vendor sells wrist watches at a bus terminal in New Delhi, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Fire fighters inspect the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Villagers walk past Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel patrolling a road ahead of the publication of the first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Juria village of Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Rahul Gandhi (C), president of India's main opposition Congress party, stands to attention after hoisting the party's flag on its 133rd Foundation Day at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Children ride a manually-operated ferris wheel in a slum in Mumbai, India, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Fire rages at a multi-storey building in Mumbai, India, in this still image taken from a social media video, on December 29, 2017. Poonam Burde/via REUTERS

Workers climb scaffolding to clean the walls of the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

People watch as pyres burn at a cremation ground on the banks of the Ganges River in Varanasi, India April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Women gather to watch the body of Noor Mohammad Tantray, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, during his funeral in south Kashmir's Tral town December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Boys look through the window grills of a mosque during the funeral of Noor Mohammad Tantray, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces, in south Kashmir's Tral town December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Vijay Rupani (R) walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi after taking his oath as the chief minister of Gujarat during a swearing-in ceremony at Gandhinagar, India, December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman looks at religious lockets at a stall outside a church during the Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh, India, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A man has his beard trimmed to show number 2018 to welcome the New Year inside a barbershop in Ahmedabad, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Kashmiri Muslim cleric (wearing green turban) displays a relic (inside glass tube) of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, also known as Shah-e-Baghdad (King of Baghdad), on Jeelani's death anniversary in Srinagar December 30, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Schoolchildren hold balloons as they pose during celebrations to welcome the New Year at their school in Ahmedabad, India, December 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

