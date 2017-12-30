India this week
A woman wearing a badge of B.R. Ambedkar, an Indian politician who was involved in drafting the Indian constitution, attends a protest rally in New Delhi, India, December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
People take a selfie in front of the India Gate war memorial on a smoggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A street vendor sells wrist watches at a bus terminal in New Delhi, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Fire fighters inspect the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Villagers walk past Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel patrolling a road ahead of the publication of the first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Juria village of Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam,...more
Fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Rahul Gandhi (C), president of India's main opposition Congress party, stands to attention after hoisting the party's flag on its 133rd Foundation Day at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Children ride a manually-operated ferris wheel in a slum in Mumbai, India, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Fire rages at a multi-storey building in Mumbai, India, in this still image taken from a social media video, on December 29, 2017. Poonam Burde/via REUTERS
Workers climb scaffolding to clean the walls of the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
People watch as pyres burn at a cremation ground on the banks of the Ganges River in Varanasi, India April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Women gather to watch the body of Noor Mohammad Tantray, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, during his funeral in south Kashmir's Tral town December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish...more
Boys look through the window grills of a mosque during the funeral of Noor Mohammad Tantray, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces, in south Kashmir's Tral town December 26,...more
Vijay Rupani (R) walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi after taking his oath as the chief minister of Gujarat during a swearing-in ceremony at Gandhinagar, India, December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman looks at religious lockets at a stall outside a church during the Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh, India, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man has his beard trimmed to show number 2018 to welcome the New Year inside a barbershop in Ahmedabad, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Kashmiri Muslim cleric (wearing green turban) displays a relic (inside glass tube) of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, also known as Shah-e-Baghdad (King of Baghdad), on Jeelani's death anniversary in Srinagar December 30, 2017....more
Schoolchildren hold balloons as they pose during celebrations to welcome the New Year at their school in Ahmedabad, India, December 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
Fire in Mumbai's Kamala Mills
A massive late night fire at a multi-storey building in Mumbai has killed and injured many.
Flour war in Spain
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi.
Race on the beach
Scenes from the annual Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village in Ireland.
Rohingya refugees reach land
Exhausted Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar collapse on the beach after reaching Bangladeshi shores.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Houston after Harvey
Months after the heaviest recorded rainfall in U.S. history, residents are still rebuilding their lives.
Deadly fire in the Bronx
Twelve people, including four children, are dead after the deadliest fire in New York City since 1990.
Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago
President Donald Trump and his family spend Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Conflict
Our top conflict photos from the past year.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move
Clashes continue between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.