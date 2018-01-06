Edition:
India this week

A Sikh girl stands in a queue inside a Gurudwara, or a Sikh temple, during celebrations for the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the last and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, in Jammu January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A woman prays during a New Year's Day service inside a church in Ahmedabad, India, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Cricket - India v South Africa - First Test cricket match - Newlands Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa - 05/01/2018. India's captain Virat Kohli gestures after the fall of South Africa's last wicket. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Cricket - India v South Africa - First Test cricket match - Newlands Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa - 05/01/2018. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after bowling out South Africa's AB de Villiers. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

A Kashmiri Muslim cleric displays a relic (inside glass tube) of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint also known as Shah-e-Baghdad (King of Baghdad), during the Friday following Jeelani's death anniversary at his shrine in Srinagar January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A general view of a giant tent city built for pilgrims attending the Magh Mela, a month-long Hindu festival, on a foggy winter morning in Allahabad, India, January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sikh devotees queue outside a Gurudwara, or a Sikh temple, to attend prayers during celebrations for the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the last and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, in Jammu January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Students react as water from earthen pitchers is poured on them to take a holy bath during a ceremony organised to resemble the annual month-long Hindu religious festival of Magh Mela, held during the Hindu month of Magh, in Ahmedabad, India, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man gets ready backstage before performing in the 34th Cochin Carnival which is held annually to welcome the start of the New Year at Fort Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest, organised by Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch (BTSM), against what the demonstrators say was ill-treatment of the family of jailed Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, a former officer in the Indian navy, during their visit to Pakistan, in New Delhi, India, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Riot police walk past a damaged public bus during a protest in Mumbai, India January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A girl wrapped in a shawl looks on as she waits along with her mother for a train at a railway station on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Members of the Dalit community shout slogans as they block a road during a protest in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Children walk to school amidst heavy fog on a winter morning in New Delhi, India January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Marzina Bibi, 26, who said she was detained last year on suspicion of being an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, poses inside her house in Fofonga village in Goalpara district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

School children attend a yoga session on the last day of a week-long camp in Ahmedabad, India January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Domestic tourists take selfies in front of the historic Red Fort, one of the tourist destinations in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A man cycles across the street on a winter morning in New Delhi, India January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Muslim women hold placards during a protest against a bill passed by India's lower house of Parliament last week that aims at prosecuting Muslim men who divorce their wives through the "triple talaq," or instant divorce, in New Delhi, India January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tricycle pullers eat food at their makeshift home in Kolkata, India January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

