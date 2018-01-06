India this week
A Sikh girl stands in a queue inside a Gurudwara, or a Sikh temple, during celebrations for the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the last and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, in Jammu January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman prays during a New Year's Day service inside a church in Ahmedabad, India, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Cricket - India v South Africa - First Test cricket match - Newlands Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa - 05/01/2018. India's captain Virat Kohli gestures after the fall of South Africa's last wicket. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Cricket - India v South Africa - First Test cricket match - Newlands Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa - 05/01/2018. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after bowling out South Africa's AB de Villiers. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A Kashmiri Muslim cleric displays a relic (inside glass tube) of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint also known as Shah-e-Baghdad (King of Baghdad), during the Friday following Jeelani's death anniversary at his shrine in Srinagar January 5,...more
A general view of a giant tent city built for pilgrims attending the Magh Mela, a month-long Hindu festival, on a foggy winter morning in Allahabad, India, January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Sikh devotees queue outside a Gurudwara, or a Sikh temple, to attend prayers during celebrations for the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the last and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, in Jammu January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Students react as water from earthen pitchers is poured on them to take a holy bath during a ceremony organised to resemble the annual month-long Hindu religious festival of Magh Mela, held during the Hindu month of Magh, in Ahmedabad, India, January...more
A man gets ready backstage before performing in the 34th Cochin Carnival which is held annually to welcome the start of the New Year at Fort Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest, organised by Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch (BTSM), against what the demonstrators say was ill-treatment of the family of jailed Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, a former officer in the Indian navy, during their...more
Riot police walk past a damaged public bus during a protest in Mumbai, India January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl wrapped in a shawl looks on as she waits along with her mother for a train at a railway station on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Members of the Dalit community shout slogans as they block a road during a protest in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Children walk to school amidst heavy fog on a winter morning in New Delhi, India January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Marzina Bibi, 26, who said she was detained last year on suspicion of being an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, poses inside her house in Fofonga village in Goalpara district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, January 2, 2018....more
School children attend a yoga session on the last day of a week-long camp in Ahmedabad, India January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Domestic tourists take selfies in front of the historic Red Fort, one of the tourist destinations in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man cycles across the street on a winter morning in New Delhi, India January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Muslim women hold placards during a protest against a bill passed by India's lower house of Parliament last week that aims at prosecuting Muslim men who divorce their wives through the "triple talaq," or instant divorce, in New Delhi, India January...more
Tricycle pullers eat food at their makeshift home in Kolkata, India January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
Along the Korean DMZ
Scenes from the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.
Bus plunges off cliff in Peru
At least 48 people were killed when a bus collided with a truck and careened off a cliff north of the capital Lima.
Dalit protests in Mumbai
The Dalits called the strike in protest against an attack by right-wing groups in Pune city.
Cold wave in India
Temperatures continue to drop steadily as cold waves sweep across India.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Skiers take flight at Four Hills
Ski jumping action at the annual Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament.
Florida wildlife 'cold stunned' by weather
Iguanas and turtles stunned by cold temperatures are rescued in Florida.
Top Google searches of 2017
The ten most searched people and events last year.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.