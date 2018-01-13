India this week
Girls perform a traditional folk dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, which marks the culmination of winter in many parts of northern India, in Jammu, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People walk through heavy fog in Chennai, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/P.Ravikumar
Students perform a traditional folk dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, which marks the culmination of winter in many parts of northern India, inside a college in Chandigarh, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Members of the Rajput community protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmavat' in Mumbai, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People buy fruits and vegetables at a market in Ahmedabad, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Demonstrators hurl stones towards the Indian police during a protest after Friday prayers in Srinagar, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian police officers chase demonstrators during a protest after Friday prayers in Srinagar, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Students walk towards their school on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A bride waits to take her wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, 111 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, at a mosque in Ahmedabad, January 11, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A labourer drinks tea inside a brick factory on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man wrapped in a blanket sleeps outside a closed shop on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man performs to receive money from pilgrims at a makeshift shelter, before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People shout slogans as they gather during the funeral of Farhan Ahmad Wani, a suspected militant who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Tuesday, in Wanigund village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district...more
A competitor reacts backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker paints a lamp post on a street in Mumbai, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A worker prepares a makeshift cottage called �Bhelaghar�, which is made of bamboo and straw, as part of celebrations ahead of the Magh Bihu festival in Morigaon district, Assam, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
People brush their teeth as others read newspapers on a winter morning in Kolkata, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An Indian soldier controls the traffic during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kite-flying enthusiasts fly kites on the second day of the eight-day long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man applies soap on his head as he bathes at a marketplace in Jammu January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman wraps a child in a shawl while waiting for a train at a railway station on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, January 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Next Slideshows
Rwanda's mountain gorillas
Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea
Rescue boats resume their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into...
Rehearsals for Republic Day 2018
Pictures from the rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.
MORE IN PICTURES
Search for Southern California mudslide victims
Search and rescue crews scour parts of California�s Santa Barbara County for people still missing following mudslides that killed at least 18.
Mudslides hit Southern California
Rescue personnel continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Dakar Rally 2018
Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.
Japan's "Virtual Currency Girls"
Japan's newest idol group wear cryptocurrency-themed masks.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Clashes in Athens
Protesters clash with police during a demonstration against planned government reforms.
Rwanda's mountain gorillas
Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.