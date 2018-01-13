Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 13, 2018 | 7:20pm IST

India this week

Girls perform a traditional folk dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, which marks the culmination of winter in many parts of northern India, in Jammu, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Girls perform a traditional folk dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, which marks the culmination of winter in many parts of northern India, in Jammu, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2018
Girls perform a traditional folk dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, which marks the culmination of winter in many parts of northern India, in Jammu, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
1 / 22
People walk through heavy fog in Chennai, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/P.Ravikumar

People walk through heavy fog in Chennai, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/P.Ravikumar

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2018
People walk through heavy fog in Chennai, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/P.Ravikumar
Close
2 / 22
Students perform a traditional folk dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, which marks the culmination of winter in many parts of northern India, inside a college in Chandigarh, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Students perform a traditional folk dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, which marks the culmination of winter in many parts of northern India, inside a college in Chandigarh, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2018
Students perform a traditional folk dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, which marks the culmination of winter in many parts of northern India, inside a college in Chandigarh, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
3 / 22
Members of the Rajput community protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmavat' in Mumbai, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Members of the Rajput community protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmavat' in Mumbai, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Members of the Rajput community protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmavat' in Mumbai, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 22
People buy fruits and vegetables at a market in Ahmedabad, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People buy fruits and vegetables at a market in Ahmedabad, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
People buy fruits and vegetables at a market in Ahmedabad, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
5 / 22
Demonstrators hurl stones towards the Indian police during a protest after Friday prayers in Srinagar, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Demonstrators hurl stones towards the Indian police during a protest after Friday prayers in Srinagar, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Demonstrators hurl stones towards the Indian police during a protest after Friday prayers in Srinagar, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
6 / 22
Indian police officers chase demonstrators during a protest after Friday prayers in Srinagar, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Indian police officers chase demonstrators during a protest after Friday prayers in Srinagar, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Indian police officers chase demonstrators during a protest after Friday prayers in Srinagar, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
7 / 22
Students walk towards their school on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Students walk towards their school on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Students walk towards their school on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
8 / 22
A bride waits to take her wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, 111 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, at a mosque in Ahmedabad, January 11, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A bride waits to take her wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, 111 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, at a mosque in Ahmedabad, January 11, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
A bride waits to take her wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, 111 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, at a mosque in Ahmedabad, January 11, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
9 / 22
A labourer drinks tea inside a brick factory on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A labourer drinks tea inside a brick factory on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
A labourer drinks tea inside a brick factory on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
10 / 22
India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 22
A man wrapped in a blanket sleeps outside a closed shop on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man wrapped in a blanket sleeps outside a closed shop on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
A man wrapped in a blanket sleeps outside a closed shop on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 22
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man performs to receive money from pilgrims at a makeshift shelter, before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man performs to receive money from pilgrims at a makeshift shelter, before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man performs to receive money from pilgrims at a makeshift shelter, before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
13 / 22
People shout slogans as they gather during the funeral of Farhan Ahmad Wani, a suspected militant who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Tuesday, in Wanigund village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People shout slogans as they gather during the funeral of Farhan Ahmad Wani, a suspected militant who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Tuesday, in Wanigund village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
People shout slogans as they gather during the funeral of Farhan Ahmad Wani, a suspected militant who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Tuesday, in Wanigund village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
14 / 22
A competitor reacts backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A competitor reacts backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
A competitor reacts backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 22
A worker paints a lamp post on a street in Mumbai, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A worker paints a lamp post on a street in Mumbai, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
A worker paints a lamp post on a street in Mumbai, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
16 / 22
A worker prepares a makeshift cottage called �Bhelaghar�, which is made of bamboo and straw, as part of celebrations ahead of the Magh Bihu festival in Morigaon district, Assam, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A worker prepares a makeshift cottage called �Bhelaghar�, which is made of bamboo and straw, as part of celebrations ahead of the Magh Bihu festival in Morigaon district, Assam, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
A worker prepares a makeshift cottage called �Bhelaghar�, which is made of bamboo and straw, as part of celebrations ahead of the Magh Bihu festival in Morigaon district, Assam, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
17 / 22
People brush their teeth as others read newspapers on a winter morning in Kolkata, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People brush their teeth as others read newspapers on a winter morning in Kolkata, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
People brush their teeth as others read newspapers on a winter morning in Kolkata, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
18 / 22
An Indian soldier controls the traffic during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An Indian soldier controls the traffic during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
An Indian soldier controls the traffic during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
19 / 22
Kite-flying enthusiasts fly kites on the second day of the eight-day long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Kite-flying enthusiasts fly kites on the second day of the eight-day long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Kite-flying enthusiasts fly kites on the second day of the eight-day long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
20 / 22
A man applies soap on his head as he bathes at a marketplace in Jammu January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A man applies soap on his head as he bathes at a marketplace in Jammu January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
A man applies soap on his head as he bathes at a marketplace in Jammu January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
21 / 22
A woman wraps a child in a shawl while waiting for a train at a railway station on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, January 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A woman wraps a child in a shawl while waiting for a train at a railway station on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, January 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Saturday, January 06, 2018
A woman wraps a child in a shawl while waiting for a train at a railway station on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, January 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Next Slideshows

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.

12 Jan 2018
Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

12 Jan 2018
Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Rescue boats resume their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into...

12 Jan 2018
Rehearsals for Republic Day 2018

Rehearsals for Republic Day 2018

Pictures from the rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

11 Jan 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Search for Southern California mudslide victims

Search for Southern California mudslide victims

Search and rescue crews scour parts of California�s Santa Barbara County for people still missing following mudslides that killed at least 18.

Mudslides hit Southern California

Mudslides hit Southern California

Rescue personnel continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Dakar Rally 2018

Dakar Rally 2018

Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.

Japan's

Japan's "Virtual Currency Girls"

Japan's newest idol group wear cryptocurrency-themed masks.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Clashes in Athens

Clashes in Athens

Protesters clash with police during a demonstration against planned government reforms.

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.

Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast