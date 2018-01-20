India this week
A member of the Rajput community holds a placard during a protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmaavat' in Mumbai, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the Rajput community protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmaavat' in Mumbai, January 20, 2018. The bottom half of the sign reads "It�s not the fight for caste religion, it�s the fight for devotion of a woman."...more
Fire fighters attempt to extinguish a fire on the polluted Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A general view shows smoke rising after a fire broke out at the polluted Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Relatives of a man, who according to local media was killed in a shelling attack at the international border with Pakistan, wail near his body outside a government hospital in Jammu, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People walk by a lake at a public park on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A boy begs for alms at the Jonbeel Mela festival, where people belonging to different tribes exchange their merchandise with locals through a barter system, in the Morigaon district in Assam, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A boy begs for alms at the Jonbeel Mela festival, where people belonging to different tribes exchange their merchandise with locals through a barter system, in the Morigaon district in Assam, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Indian Navy soldiers stand guard to rifles during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Workers of Torrent Power Limited remove kites and thread tangled up in electric power cables after the end of the kite flying season in Ahmedabad, India, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kisses Moshe Holtzberg, who survived during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, at Chabad House in Mumbai, India, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spins cotton on a wheel as his wife Sara looks on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Buildings are seen shrouded in smog in Mumbai, India January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A stunt performer rides a motorcycle on the walls of the "Well of Death" at the Magh Mela fair in Allahabad, India January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A woman exercises inside a public park on a foggy winter morning in Kolkata, India, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People belonging to the Tiwa tribe participate in a community fishing event as part of celebrations for the Bhogali Bihu, or the harvest festival of Assam, in Morigaon district, in Assam, India, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Indian civil defence personnel laugh before they start their rehearsals for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in Kolkata, India, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A villager is pinned down by a bull as another attempts to control him during the annual bull-taming festival called Jallikattu, which is part of south India's Pongal harvest festival of Pongal, on the outskirts of the southern city of Madurai,...more
Hindu devotees pray at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, on a foggy winter morning on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Allahabad, India, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Demonstrators run amidst smoke from tear gas fired by Indian policemen during a protest in Kashmir, in Srinagar, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Family members mourn near the body of a victim after a ferry boat carrying schoolchildren sank in the Arabian Sea, before the funeral rituals outside their residence in Dahanu, in Maharashtra, India, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Next Slideshows
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
Cold wave in India
Temperatures continue to drop steadily as cold waves sweep across India.
Rehearsals for Republic Day 2018
Pictures from the rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in India.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's first year in office
Images from the first year of Donald Trump's presidency.
America divided over Trump
From supporters' rallies to Women's Marches, a look back at a year of polarized politics.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis hopes to inject new confidence in the two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.
North Korea's eclectic architecture
Futuristic skyscrapers meet socialist monuments in the reclusive state.
Best of Australian Open
Highlights as the top seeds face off in Melbourne.
Dakar Rally 2018
Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.