Pictures | Sat Jan 20, 2018 | 8:50pm IST

India this week

A member of the Rajput community holds a placard during a protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmaavat' in Mumbai, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Members of the Rajput community protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmaavat' in Mumbai, January 20, 2018. The bottom half of the sign reads "It�s not the fight for caste religion, it�s the fight for devotion of a woman." REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Fire fighters attempt to extinguish a fire on the polluted Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
A general view shows smoke rising after a fire broke out at the polluted Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Relatives of a man, who according to local media was killed in a shelling attack at the international border with Pakistan, wail near his body outside a government hospital in Jammu, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
People walk by a lake at a public park on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Friday, January 19, 2018
A boy begs for alms at the Jonbeel Mela festival, where people belonging to different tribes exchange their merchandise with locals through a barter system, in the Morigaon district in Assam, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, January 19, 2018
A boy begs for alms at the Jonbeel Mela festival, where people belonging to different tribes exchange their merchandise with locals through a barter system, in the Morigaon district in Assam, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, January 19, 2018
Indian Navy soldiers stand guard to rifles during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Workers of Torrent Power Limited remove kites and thread tangled up in electric power cables after the end of the kite flying season in Ahmedabad, India, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kisses Moshe Holtzberg, who survived during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, at Chabad House in Mumbai, India, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spins cotton on a wheel as his wife Sara looks on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Buildings are seen shrouded in smog in Mumbai, India January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
A stunt performer rides a motorcycle on the walls of the "Well of Death" at the Magh Mela fair in Allahabad, India January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
A woman exercises inside a public park on a foggy winter morning in Kolkata, India, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
People belonging to the Tiwa tribe participate in a community fishing event as part of celebrations for the Bhogali Bihu, or the harvest festival of Assam, in Morigaon district, in Assam, India, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Indian civil defence personnel laugh before they start their rehearsals for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in Kolkata, India, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
A villager is pinned down by a bull as another attempts to control him during the annual bull-taming festival called Jallikattu, which is part of south India's Pongal harvest festival of Pongal, on the outskirts of the southern city of Madurai, India, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Hindu devotees pray at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, on a foggy winter morning on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Allahabad, India, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Demonstrators run amidst smoke from tear gas fired by Indian policemen during a protest in Kashmir, in Srinagar, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2018
Family members mourn near the body of a victim after a ferry boat carrying schoolchildren sank in the Arabian Sea, before the funeral rituals outside their residence in Dahanu, in Maharashtra, India, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2018
