Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 3, 2018 | 5:40pm IST

India this week

People stand in front of the parliament building in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People stand in front of the parliament building in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
People stand in front of the parliament building in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 31
India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) holds his briefcase during a photo opportunity as he leaves his office to present the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) holds his briefcase during a photo opportunity as he leaves his office to present the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) holds his briefcase during a photo opportunity as he leaves his office to present the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
2 / 31
India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley holds his briefcase as he arrives at the parliament to present the federal budget in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley holds his briefcase as he arrives at the parliament to present the federal budget in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley holds his briefcase as he arrives at the parliament to present the federal budget in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 31
A man speaks on his mobile phone next to a screen telecasting India's budget, inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A man speaks on his mobile phone next to a screen telecasting India's budget, inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
A man speaks on his mobile phone next to a screen telecasting India's budget, inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
4 / 31
Vendors prepare "Nimbu Mirchi", talismans made from lemon and green chillies, which are believed to protect homes and businesses from evil spirits, for sale on a street in Mumbai, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Vendors prepare "Nimbu Mirchi", talismans made from lemon and green chillies, which are believed to protect homes and businesses from evil spirits, for sale on a street in Mumbai, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, February 02, 2018
Vendors prepare "Nimbu Mirchi", talismans made from lemon and green chillies, which are believed to protect homes and businesses from evil spirits, for sale on a street in Mumbai, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
5 / 31
A three-day-old hippopotamus calf rests on the belly of its nine-year-old mother "Dashya" inside their pen at the Bannerghatta Biological Park on the outskirts of Bengaluru, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A three-day-old hippopotamus calf rests on the belly of its nine-year-old mother "Dashya" inside their pen at the Bannerghatta Biological Park on the outskirts of Bengaluru, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, February 02, 2018
A three-day-old hippopotamus calf rests on the belly of its nine-year-old mother "Dashya" inside their pen at the Bannerghatta Biological Park on the outskirts of Bengaluru, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
6 / 31
A three-day-old hippopotamus calf snuggles against its nine-year-old mother "Dashya" inside their pen at the Bannerghatta Biological Park on the outskirts of Bengaluru, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A three-day-old hippopotamus calf snuggles against its nine-year-old mother "Dashya" inside their pen at the Bannerghatta Biological Park on the outskirts of Bengaluru, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, February 02, 2018
A three-day-old hippopotamus calf snuggles against its nine-year-old mother "Dashya" inside their pen at the Bannerghatta Biological Park on the outskirts of Bengaluru, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
7 / 31
An employee waits inside a tunnel locomotive as he works at an excavation site operated by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRC) in Mumbai, January 31, 2018. Picture taken January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An employee waits inside a tunnel locomotive as he works at an excavation site operated by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRC) in Mumbai, January 31, 2018. Picture taken January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
An employee waits inside a tunnel locomotive as he works at an excavation site operated by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRC) in Mumbai, January 31, 2018. Picture taken January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 31
Traffic moves along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on the outskirts of Jammu February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Traffic moves along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on the outskirts of Jammu February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Traffic moves along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on the outskirts of Jammu February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
9 / 31
Schoolchildren walk on a railway track as they approach towards their school on the outskirts of Jammu February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Schoolchildren walk on a railway track as they approach towards their school on the outskirts of Jammu February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Schoolchildren walk on a railway track as they approach towards their school on the outskirts of Jammu February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
10 / 31
Labourers work at the construction site of a highway in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Labourers work at the construction site of a highway in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Labourers work at the construction site of a highway in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 31
Labourers work at the construction site of a flyover in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Labourers work at the construction site of a flyover in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Labourers work at the construction site of a flyover in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 31
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head towards their destination in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head towards their destination in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head towards their destination in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
13 / 31
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party burn an effigy depicting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against what they say is price hike in diesel, petrol and kerosene oil in Kolkata, India, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party burn an effigy depicting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against what they say is price hike in diesel, petrol and kerosene oil in Kolkata, India, February 1, 2018....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party burn an effigy depicting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against what they say is price hike in diesel, petrol and kerosene oil in Kolkata, India, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
14 / 31
A labourer carries a sack filled with rice to load onto a truck from the railway's goods yard in Ahmedabad, India February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A labourer carries a sack filled with rice to load onto a truck from the railway's goods yard in Ahmedabad, India February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
A labourer carries a sack filled with rice to load onto a truck from the railway's goods yard in Ahmedabad, India February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
15 / 31
A farmer works in wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A farmer works in wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
A farmer works in wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
16 / 31
A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen above a statue at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen above a statue at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen above a statue at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
17 / 31
A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen above a statue at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen above a statue at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen above a statue at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
18 / 31
A priest performs rituals before the launch of India's third Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj at the Mazagon Dock Ltd. naval ship building yard, in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A priest performs rituals before the launch of India's third Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj at the Mazagon Dock Ltd. naval ship building yard, in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A priest performs rituals before the launch of India's third Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj at the Mazagon Dock Ltd. naval ship building yard, in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
19 / 31
A man rides a bicycle on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Jammu, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A man rides a bicycle on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Jammu, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A man rides a bicycle on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Jammu, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
20 / 31
A farmer walks through a wheat field on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Jammu, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A farmer walks through a wheat field on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Jammu, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A farmer walks through a wheat field on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Jammu, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
21 / 31
A Hindu boy walks over burning coal as he takes part in the Thaipusam festival in Chennai, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A Hindu boy walks over burning coal as he takes part in the Thaipusam festival in Chennai, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A Hindu boy walks over burning coal as he takes part in the Thaipusam festival in Chennai, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
22 / 31
A Hindu devotee reacts as she gets her cheeks pierced with a metal skewer during the Thaipusam festival in Chennai, India, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A Hindu devotee reacts as she gets her cheeks pierced with a metal skewer during the Thaipusam festival in Chennai, India, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A Hindu devotee reacts as she gets her cheeks pierced with a metal skewer during the Thaipusam festival in Chennai, India, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
23 / 31
Indian soldiers pay tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi�s death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi,January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers pay tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi�s death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi,January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Indian soldiers pay tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi�s death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi,January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
24 / 31
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi�s death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi, India January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi�s death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi, India January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi�s death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi, India January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
25 / 31
India's President Ram Nath Kovind pays his respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi�s death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's President Ram Nath Kovind pays his respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi�s death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
India's President Ram Nath Kovind pays his respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi�s death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
26 / 31
Members of the Indian military band take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Members of the Indian military band take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
Members of the Indian military band take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
27 / 31
A supporter of India's main opposition Congress Party carries a gas stove on her head during a protest against what the demonstrators say are rising fuel and gas prices, in Mumbai, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A supporter of India's main opposition Congress Party carries a gas stove on her head during a protest against what the demonstrators say are rising fuel and gas prices, in Mumbai, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
A supporter of India's main opposition Congress Party carries a gas stove on her head during a protest against what the demonstrators say are rising fuel and gas prices, in Mumbai, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
28 / 31
Indian army soldier performs "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a "Gaurav Senani" rally at Gandhinagar, in the western state of Gujarat, India, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Indian army soldier performs "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a "Gaurav Senani" rally at Gandhinagar, in the western state of Gujarat, India, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Indian army soldier performs "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a "Gaurav Senani" rally at Gandhinagar, in the western state of Gujarat, India, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
29 / 31
Priyabrat Panigrahi, an artist, performs Hakanai, a choreographic work that features a solo dancer surrounded by a cubist landscape of moving digital images, in an auditorium in Chennai, India, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Priyabrat Panigrahi, an artist, performs Hakanai, a choreographic work that features a solo dancer surrounded by a cubist landscape of moving digital images, in an auditorium in Chennai, India, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Priyabrat Panigrahi, an artist, performs Hakanai, a choreographic work that features a solo dancer surrounded by a cubist landscape of moving digital images, in an auditorium in Chennai, India, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
30 / 31
An Indian policeman stands guard on a road during a strike called by Kashmiri separatists, against the killings of two civilians on Saturday, in Srinagar January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

An Indian policeman stands guard on a road during a strike called by Kashmiri separatists, against the killings of two civilians on Saturday, in Srinagar January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
An Indian policeman stands guard on a road during a strike called by Kashmiri separatists, against the killings of two civilians on Saturday, in Srinagar January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Paris under water

Paris under water

Next Slideshows

Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.

1:00am IST
Cricket: India vs South Africa Durban ODI

Cricket: India vs South Africa Durban ODI

India beat South Africa in first ODI in Durban.

02 Feb 2018
Travel chaos in China

Travel chaos in China

Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

02 Feb 2018
India unveils Budget 2018

India unveils Budget 2018

India's government unveils its 2018-19 budget.

01 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Back to hockey's roots

Back to hockey's roots

In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for millions of players.

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Memorable Super Bowl halftime performances.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.

Father of victims lunges at Nassar

Father of victims lunges at Nassar

The father of three daughters sexually abused by Larry Nassar lunges at the former USA Gymnastics doctor in court.

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.

Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the past month.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast