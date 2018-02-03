India this week
People stand in front of the parliament building in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) holds his briefcase during a photo opportunity as he leaves his office to present the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley holds his briefcase as he arrives at the parliament to present the federal budget in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man speaks on his mobile phone next to a screen telecasting India's budget, inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Vendors prepare "Nimbu Mirchi", talismans made from lemon and green chillies, which are believed to protect homes and businesses from evil spirits, for sale on a street in Mumbai, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A three-day-old hippopotamus calf rests on the belly of its nine-year-old mother "Dashya" inside their pen at the Bannerghatta Biological Park on the outskirts of Bengaluru, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A three-day-old hippopotamus calf snuggles against its nine-year-old mother "Dashya" inside their pen at the Bannerghatta Biological Park on the outskirts of Bengaluru, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
An employee waits inside a tunnel locomotive as he works at an excavation site operated by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRC) in Mumbai, January 31, 2018. Picture taken January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Traffic moves along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on the outskirts of Jammu February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Schoolchildren walk on a railway track as they approach towards their school on the outskirts of Jammu February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Labourers work at the construction site of a highway in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Labourers work at the construction site of a flyover in New Delhi, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head towards their destination in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party burn an effigy depicting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against what they say is price hike in diesel, petrol and kerosene oil in Kolkata, India, February 1, 2018....more
A labourer carries a sack filled with rice to load onto a truck from the railway's goods yard in Ahmedabad, India February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A farmer works in wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen above a statue at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen above a statue at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A priest performs rituals before the launch of India's third Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj at the Mazagon Dock Ltd. naval ship building yard, in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man rides a bicycle on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Jammu, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A farmer walks through a wheat field on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Jammu, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Hindu boy walks over burning coal as he takes part in the Thaipusam festival in Chennai, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A Hindu devotee reacts as she gets her cheeks pierced with a metal skewer during the Thaipusam festival in Chennai, India, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Indian soldiers pay tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi�s death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi,January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi�s death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi, India January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's President Ram Nath Kovind pays his respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi�s death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of the Indian military band take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A supporter of India's main opposition Congress Party carries a gas stove on her head during a protest against what the demonstrators say are rising fuel and gas prices, in Mumbai, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Indian army soldier performs "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a "Gaurav Senani" rally at Gandhinagar, in the western state of Gujarat, India, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Priyabrat Panigrahi, an artist, performs Hakanai, a choreographic work that features a solo dancer surrounded by a cubist landscape of moving digital images, in an auditorium in Chennai, India, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
An Indian policeman stands guard on a road during a strike called by Kashmiri separatists, against the killings of two civilians on Saturday, in Srinagar January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Next Slideshows
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.
Cricket: India vs South Africa Durban ODI
India beat South Africa in first ODI in Durban.
Travel chaos in China
Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
India unveils Budget 2018
India's government unveils its 2018-19 budget.
MORE IN PICTURES
Back to hockey's roots
In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for millions of players.
Best of Super Bowl halftimes
Memorable Super Bowl halftime performances.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.
Father of victims lunges at Nassar
The father of three daughters sexually abused by Larry Nassar lunges at the former USA Gymnastics doctor in court.
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the past month.