India this week
Indian army soldiers stand guard outside an army camp after suspected militants attacked the camp, in Jammu, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian army soldiers stand guard outside an army camp after suspected militants attacked the camp, in Jammu February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People light candles during a vigil held for the army officers who were killed in an attack earlier this morning at an army camp, in Jammu, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An elevator travels next to electronic boards displaying stock figures at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A fisherman brushes his teeth as he stands outside a temporary shelter on the bank of Periyar River, on the outskirts of Kochi, India, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A man speaks on his mobile phone while sitting inside a ferry under the advertisement boards of State Bank of India (SBI), on the bank of the river Ganges in Kolkata, India, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man uses a disc grinder as he smoothens flange rings at a workshop in an industrial area in Mumbai, India, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
An artisan paints hearts made of polystyrene at a road side workshop ahead of Valentine's Day, in Kolkata, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest against what the demonstrators say was a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LOC) in Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi, February...more
A model poses with TVS NTorq 125 scooter at the India Auto Show 2018 in Greater Noida, India February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A model poses alongside Honda Sports EV Concept car at the India Auto Show 2018 in Greater Noida, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Visitors takes pictures of the newly launched Renault Trezor, a two-seater electric concept car, at the India Auto Show 2018 in Greater Noida, India, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel is seen on the monitor of a makeshift news studio as he speaks during a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Visitors walk past the newly launched Renault Trezor, a two-seater electric concept car, at the India Auto Show 2018 in Greater Noida, India, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar greets visitors as he arrives at a Tata Motors' stall at the India Auto Show 2018 in Greater Noida, India, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man walks past a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A mahout bathes his elephant in the polluted water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A worker unloads fish from a taxi boot at a fish market in Kolkata, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man removes stalks from red chilli peppers at a farm in Shertha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man carries a puppy tied to his shoulder bag along a road in New Delhi, India, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
