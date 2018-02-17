India this week
Police and rescue workers look for survivors amidst the rubble at the site of a collapsed under-construction building in Bengaluru, India, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A labourer talks on his mobile phone as he sits on sacks of onions at a wholesale market in Mumbai, India February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Brides wait to take their vows at a mass wedding ceremony organised on the occasion of Valentine's Day, in Kolkata, India February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu woman touches the wall of a temple as other devotees offer prayers during the Maha Shivratri festival in Kolkata, India February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A child jumps from a promenade after attempting to sell heart-shaped balloons to a couple on Valentine's Day in Mumbai, India February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A woman checks a clothing made of condoms at an event to mark the International Condoms Day, in New Delhi, India February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A person dressed as Hindu goddess Kali performs a dance during a religious procession during the Maha Shivratri festival in Allahabad, India, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People carry the remains of the father of Mohammad Iqbal Sheikh, an Indian army officer, who according to local media was killed in Saturday�s militant attack on Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, February 13, 2018....more
Devotees offer prayers and perform rituals in front of a statue of Lord Shiva inside a temple during the Maha Shivratri festival in Bengaluru, India, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A Mayilattam artist dressed as the Hindu God Subramanya waits backstage to perform during a tourism exposition in Bengaluru, India February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A Hindu devotee prays at a temple during the Maha Shivratri festival in Kolkata, India, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu woman whispers her wishes in the ear of Nandi (mount of Lord Shiva) inside a temple during the Maha Shivratri festival in Chandigarh, India, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Indian army soldiers carry a box containing bulletproof shields near the site of a gunbattle with suspected militants in Srinagar February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man speaks on his mobile phone as he walks during a snowfall in Srinagar February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian policemen stand near the site of a gunbattle with suspected militants during a snowfall in Srinagar February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian President Ramnath Kovind (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gesture towards Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during Rouhani's ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chinese community members perform a lion dance at Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kolkata, India, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An activist of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party holds a cut-out with an image of billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi during a protest in New Delhi, India February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
