India this week

Incense sticks burn as an Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officer salutes to a coffin containing the body of a soldier, who according to BSF died on Wednesday after he was injured in a gun fire on Tuesday at the Line of Control (LOC) with Pakistan in Karnah sector, during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

