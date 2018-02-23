India this week
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) extends his hand for a handshake with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau's son Hadrien during Trudeau's ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Incense sticks burn as an Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officer salutes to a coffin containing the body of a soldier, who according to BSF died on Wednesday after he was injured in a gun fire on Tuesday at the Line of Control (LOC) with Pakistan...more
Men suspected of steering fraudulent loans to companies linked to billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi sit inside a police vehicle as they leave a court in Mumbai, India February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella Grace and son Xavier walk inside the premises of holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in Amritsar, India February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen enter the premises of an under construction site of Trump Tower, a luxury apartment building, ahead of the visit of Donald Trump Jr. in Kolkata, India, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Workers install a net on overhead power poles along the tracks on a railway bridge over the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, India, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A sealed lock is seen at the door of a Punjab National Bank branch after it was sealed by India's federal police in Mumbai, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A devotee touches the feet of the monolithic statue of Jain god Gomateshwara as he celebrates the Mahamastakabhisheka, or head-anointing ceremony of the statue, in Shravanabelagola, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
