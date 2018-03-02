India this week
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor (2nd L) looks on as he stands next to the body of actress Sridevi carried in a truck during her funeral procession in Mumbai, India, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Hindu devotees dance during Holi celebrations inside a temple in Ahmedabad, India March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An elderly woman reacts as coloured powder is applied on her face during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Jordan's King Abdullah (C) holds hands with India's President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram, gestures as he leaves a court after a hearing in New Delhi, India, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A college student smears a friend with coloured powder during Holi celebrations in Agartala, India March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A fan of Bollywood actress Sridevi reacts as waits to offer his condolences outside a makeshift memorial in Mumbai, India, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian army recruits wearing ceremonial uniform march during their passing out parade in Rangreth, on the outskirts of Srinagar February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
College students shout slogans against what they say is hooliganism by men in the name of the Hindu festival Holi, in New Delhi, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Fans gather outside the venue of the funeral of Bollywood actress Sridevi in Mumbai, India, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Fans of of Bollywood actress Sridevi wait to pay their respects at a makeshift memorial in Mumbai, India, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Students of Rabindra Bharati University perform during Holi celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Kashmiri Muslim man distributes pieces of meat among the people at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, also known as Shah-e-Baghdad (King of Baghdad) in Srinagar February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
