Pictures | Fri Mar 2, 2018 | 5:50pm IST

India this week

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor (2nd L) looks on as he stands next to the body of actress Sridevi carried in a truck during her funeral procession in Mumbai, India, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Hindu devotees dance during Holi celebrations inside a temple in Ahmedabad, India March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
An elderly woman reacts as coloured powder is applied on her face during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
Jordan's King Abdullah (C) holds hands with India's President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram, gestures as he leaves a court after a hearing in New Delhi, India, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
A college student smears a friend with coloured powder during Holi celebrations in Agartala, India March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
A fan of Bollywood actress Sridevi reacts as waits to offer his condolences outside a makeshift memorial in Mumbai, India, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Indian army recruits wearing ceremonial uniform march during their passing out parade in Rangreth, on the outskirts of Srinagar February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
College students shout slogans against what they say is hooliganism by men in the name of the Hindu festival Holi, in New Delhi, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
Fans gather outside the venue of the funeral of Bollywood actress Sridevi in Mumbai, India, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Fans of of Bollywood actress Sridevi wait to pay their respects at a makeshift memorial in Mumbai, India, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Students of Rabindra Bharati University perform during Holi celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A Kashmiri Muslim man distributes pieces of meat among the people at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, also known as Shah-e-Baghdad (King of Baghdad) in Srinagar February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
