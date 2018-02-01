Edition:
India unveils Budget 2018

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley holds his briefcase as he arrives at the parliament to present the federal budget in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
