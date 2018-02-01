India unveils Budget 2018
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley holds his briefcase as he arrives at the parliament to present the federal budget in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) holds his briefcase during a photo opportunity as he leaves his office to present the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Armed policemen stand guard next to bags containing budget papers inside the parliament premises in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Security force personnel use a sniffer dog to check bags containing budget papers inside the parliament premises in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) sits after giving the final touches to the 2018/19 federal budget in New Delhi, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gives the final touches to the 2018/19 federal budget in New Delhi, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People stand in front of the parliament building in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
