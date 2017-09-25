India v Australia: India clinch ODI series
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's captain Steven Smith reacts after losing the game. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Hardik Pandya celebrates his half century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Kane Richardson celebrates after dismissing India's Kedar Jadhav. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Kane Richardson celebrates after dismissing India's Kedar Jadhav. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Ashton Agar celebrates after dismissing India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's captain Steven Smith reacts as India's Rohit Sharma runs between the wickets. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Pat Cummins (2-L) celebrates with his team mates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane (R). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Hardik Pandya dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Manish Pandey dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's captain Steven Smith plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch celebrates his centuary as his team captain Steven Smith (L) looks on. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's captain Steven Smith plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch celebrates his centuary. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch celebrates his centuary. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's David Warner wipes his sweat during a break. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's David Warner plays a shot as India's wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) looks on. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's David Warner is clean bowled. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's David Warner plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Indian players celebrate their team's victory. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's Kuldeep Yadav (L) celebrates with his team mates after dismissing Australia's Pat Cummins. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's Kuldeep Yadav (2-L) celebrates with his team mates after dismissing Australia's Pat Cummins. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's Yuzvendra Chahal (C) celebrates with his team captain Virat Kohli (R) after dismissing Australia's Glenn Maxwell. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Australia's David Warner takes a successful catch to dismiss India's Hardik Pandya. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Australia's Glenn Maxwell walks off the field as it rains. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Australian players celebrate the dismissal of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli watches after hitting a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli tosses his bat as he walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Australia's Travis Head dives to stop a boundary. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Yuzvendra Chahal, team's captain Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni of India celebrate the dismissal of Glenn Maxwell of Australia....more
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav of India (L-R) celebrate the dismissal of team's captain Steven Smith of Australia. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Hardik Pandya of India plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Yuzvendra Chahal of India celebrates after dismissing Glenn Maxwell of Australia (L). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav (L-R) of India celebrate the dismissal of team's captain Steven Smith of Australia. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav (L-R) of India celebrate the dismissal of team's captain Steven Smith of Australia. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � India's Hardik Pandya walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Australia's Marcus Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright celebrate the dismissal of India's Kedar Jadhav. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
