Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Sep 25, 2017 | 12:45pm IST

India v Australia: India clinch ODI series

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's captain Steven Smith reacts after losing the game. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's captain Steven Smith reacts after losing the game. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's captain Steven Smith reacts after losing the game. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Hardik Pandya celebrates his half century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Hardik Pandya celebrates his half century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Hardik Pandya celebrates his half century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Kane Richardson celebrates after dismissing India's Kedar Jadhav. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Kane Richardson celebrates after dismissing India's Kedar Jadhav. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Kane Richardson celebrates after dismissing India's Kedar Jadhav. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Kane Richardson celebrates after dismissing India's Kedar Jadhav. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Kane Richardson celebrates after dismissing India's Kedar Jadhav. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Kane Richardson celebrates after dismissing India's Kedar Jadhav. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Ashton Agar celebrates after dismissing India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Ashton Agar celebrates after dismissing India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Ashton Agar celebrates after dismissing India's captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's captain Steven Smith reacts as India's Rohit Sharma runs between the wickets. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's captain Steven Smith reacts as India's Rohit Sharma runs between the wickets. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's captain Steven Smith reacts as India's Rohit Sharma runs between the wickets. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Pat Cummins (2-L) celebrates with his team mates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane (R). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Pat Cummins (2-L) celebrates with his team mates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane (R). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Pat Cummins (2-L) celebrates with his team mates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane (R). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
15 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
16 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
17 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Hardik Pandya dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Hardik Pandya dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Hardik Pandya dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
18 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Manish Pandey dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Manish Pandey dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � India's Manish Pandey dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
19 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's captain Steven Smith plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's captain Steven Smith plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's captain Steven Smith plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
21 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
22 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch celebrates his centuary as his team captain Steven Smith (L) looks on. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch celebrates his centuary as his team captain Steven Smith (L) looks on. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch celebrates his centuary as his team captain Steven Smith (L) looks on. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
23 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's captain Steven Smith plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's captain Steven Smith plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's captain Steven Smith plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
24 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch celebrates his centuary. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch celebrates his centuary. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch celebrates his centuary. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
25 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
26 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch celebrates his centuary. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch celebrates his centuary. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's Aaron Finch celebrates his centuary. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
27 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
28 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's David Warner wipes his sweat during a break. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's David Warner wipes his sweat during a break. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's David Warner wipes his sweat during a break. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
29 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's David Warner plays a shot as India's wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) looks on. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's David Warner plays a shot as India's wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) looks on. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's David Warner plays a shot as India's wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) looks on. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
30 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's David Warner is clean bowled. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's David Warner is clean bowled. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's David Warner is clean bowled. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
31 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's David Warner plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's David Warner plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Third One Day International Match - Indore, India � September 24, 2017 � Australia's David Warner plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
32 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Indian players celebrate their team's victory. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Indian players celebrate their team's victory. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Indian players celebrate their team's victory. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
33 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's Kuldeep Yadav (L) celebrates with his team mates after dismissing Australia's Pat Cummins. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's Kuldeep Yadav (L) celebrates with his team mates after dismissing Australia's Pat Cummins. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's Kuldeep Yadav (L) celebrates with his team mates after dismissing Australia's Pat Cummins. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
34 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's Kuldeep Yadav (2-L) celebrates with his team mates after dismissing Australia's Pat Cummins. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's Kuldeep Yadav (2-L) celebrates with his team mates after dismissing Australia's Pat Cummins. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's Kuldeep Yadav (2-L) celebrates with his team mates after dismissing Australia's Pat Cummins. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
35 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's Yuzvendra Chahal (C) celebrates with his team captain Virat Kohli (R) after dismissing Australia's Glenn Maxwell. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's Yuzvendra Chahal (C) celebrates with his team captain Virat Kohli (R) after dismissing Australia's Glenn Maxwell. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's Yuzvendra Chahal (C) celebrates with his team captain Virat Kohli (R) after dismissing Australia's Glenn Maxwell. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
36 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
37 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Australia's David Warner takes a successful catch to dismiss India's Hardik Pandya. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Australia's David Warner takes a successful catch to dismiss India's Hardik Pandya. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Australia's David Warner takes a successful catch to dismiss India's Hardik Pandya. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
38 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Australia's Glenn Maxwell walks off the field as it rains. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Australia's Glenn Maxwell walks off the field as it rains. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Australia's Glenn Maxwell walks off the field as it rains. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
39 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Australian players celebrate the dismissal of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Australian players celebrate the dismissal of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Australian players celebrate the dismissal of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
40 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli watches after hitting a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli watches after hitting a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli watches after hitting a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
41 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli tosses his bat as he walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli tosses his bat as he walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli tosses his bat as he walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
42 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
43 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
44 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Australia's Travis Head dives to stop a boundary. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Australia's Travis Head dives to stop a boundary. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second One Day International Match - Kolkata, India � September 21, 2017 � Australia's Travis Head dives to stop a boundary. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
45 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Yuzvendra Chahal, team's captain Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni of India celebrate the dismissal of Glenn Maxwell of Australia. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Yuzvendra Chahal, team's captain Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni of India celebrate the dismissal of Glenn Maxwell of Australia....more

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Yuzvendra Chahal, team's captain Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni of India celebrate the dismissal of Glenn Maxwell of Australia. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
46 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav of India (L-R) celebrate the dismissal of team's captain Steven Smith of Australia. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav of India (L-R) celebrate the dismissal of team's captain Steven Smith of Australia. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav of India (L-R) celebrate the dismissal of team's captain Steven Smith of Australia. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
47 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Hardik Pandya of India plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Hardik Pandya of India plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Hardik Pandya of India plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
48 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Yuzvendra Chahal of India celebrates after dismissing Glenn Maxwell of Australia (L). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Yuzvendra Chahal of India celebrates after dismissing Glenn Maxwell of Australia (L). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Yuzvendra Chahal of India celebrates after dismissing Glenn Maxwell of Australia (L). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
49 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav (L-R) of India celebrate the dismissal of team's captain Steven Smith of Australia. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav (L-R) of India celebrate the dismissal of team's captain Steven Smith of Australia. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav (L-R) of India celebrate the dismissal of team's captain Steven Smith of Australia. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
50 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav (L-R) of India celebrate the dismissal of team's captain Steven Smith of Australia. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav (L-R) of India celebrate the dismissal of team's captain Steven Smith of Australia. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav (L-R) of India celebrate the dismissal of team's captain Steven Smith of Australia. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
51 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
52 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � India's Hardik Pandya walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � India's Hardik Pandya walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � India's Hardik Pandya walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
53 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Australia's Marcus Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright celebrate the dismissal of India's Kedar Jadhav. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Australia's Marcus Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright celebrate the dismissal of India's Kedar Jadhav. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Australia's Marcus Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright celebrate the dismissal of India's Kedar Jadhav. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
54 / 55
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - First One Day International Match - Chennai, India � September 17, 2017 � Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
55 / 55
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Best pictures from around the country this week.

24 Sep 2017
Jewish New Year

Jewish New Year

Jewish faithful around the world celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

23 Sep 2017
Former Dutch prison now offers refuge as hotel

Former Dutch prison now offers refuge as hotel

The Movement Hotel, housed inside what was once the Netherlands' most notorious prison, is staffed and run by asylum-seekers.

22 Sep 2017
Monsoon rains lash Mumbai

Monsoon rains lash Mumbai

Heavy rains brought India's financial capital Mumbai to a grinding halt. Here are our photos.

20 Sep 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast