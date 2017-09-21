Edition:
India v Australia second ODI

India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
1 / 25
India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2 / 25
Australia's Ashton Agar dives to stop the ball during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

3 / 25
India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

4 / 25
Australia's Pat Cummins pours water on his face during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

5 / 25
India's Ajinkya Rahane evades a bouncer during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

6 / 25
India's captain Virat Kohli tosses his bat as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

7 / 25
Australia's Kane Richardson bowls as it rains during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

8 / 25
Australia's captain Steven Smith falls on the ground after dropping a catch during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

9 / 25
Australia's Kane Richardson and his team captain Steven Smith (C) celebrate the dismissal of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

10 / 25
Australia's Hilton Cartwright is clean bowled during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

11 / 25
India's Hardik Pandya lies hurt as Australia's captain Steven Smith and Nathan Coulter-Nile (L) are next to him during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

12 / 25
India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after dismissing Australia's Pat Cummins during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

13 / 25
India's Kuldeep Yadav (2-L) celebrates with his team mates after dismissing Australia's Pat Cummins during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

14 / 25
Australia's captain Steven Smith plays a shot during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

15 / 25
India's captain Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya (R) celebrate the dismissal of Australia's captain Steven Smith during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

16 / 25
India's Yuzvendra Chahal (C) celebrates with his team captain Virat Kohli (R) after dismissing Australia's Glenn Maxwell during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

17 / 25
Australia's Glenn Maxwell is stumped out by India's wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

18 / 25
Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

19 / 25
Australia's Travis Head plays a shot during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

20 / 25
Australia's David Warner reacts after being dismissed by India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

21 / 25
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after dismissing Australia's Hilton Cartwright during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

22 / 25
Australia's captain Steven Smith plays a shot as India's wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) looks on during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

23 / 25
India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after dismissing Australia's Pat Cummins during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

24 / 25
India's Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja (L-R) celebrate the dismissal of Australia's captain Steven Smith during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

25 / 25
