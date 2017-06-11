India v South Africa
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Shikhar Dhawan in action Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Rohit Sharma in action Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's MS Dhoni as South Africa's Imran Tahir is run out Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Bhuvneshaw Kumar bowls to South Africa's Jean Paul Duminy Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Bhuvneshaw Kumar (R) celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Morne Morkel with Virat Kohli (2nd L) Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley...more
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar catches South Africa's Christopher Morris Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Ravindra Jadeja bowls to South Africa's Francois Duminy Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 South Africa's Francois Duplessis in action Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates bowling out South Africa's Quniton De Kock Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates bowling out South Africa's Quniton De Kock with teammates Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Virat Kohli attempts to run out South Africa's Quniton De Kock Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India Fans Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Yuvaj Singh (R) celebrates with Virat Kohli at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Yuvaj Singh (R) celebrates with Virat Kohli at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Yuvaj Singh hits a six to win the match Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Yuvaj Singh (R) celebrates with Virat Kohli at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Yuvaj Singh in action Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Virat Kohli in action Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Shikhar Dhawan in action Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Virat Kohli in action Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Shikhar Dhawan (R) and Virat Kohli in action Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Shikhar Dhawan in action Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 South Africa's Quniton De Kock celebrates catching India's Rohit Sharma Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Next Slideshows
India vs Pakistan at Champions Trophy
India plays arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston, UK, in a group match of the ICC Champions Trophy
Real Madrid wins Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1, their third title in four years and 12th in all.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament...
MORE IN PICTURES
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.