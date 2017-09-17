Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Sep 17, 2017 | 10:25pm IST

India vs Australia

Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 40
Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates after dismissing India's Virat Kohli in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates after dismissing India's Virat Kohli in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates after dismissing India's Virat Kohli in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 40
Australian players celebrate the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Australian players celebrate the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Australian players celebrate the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 40
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts after his dismissal in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's captain Virat Kohli reacts after his dismissal in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts after his dismissal in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 40
Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates with his team captain Steven Smith after dismissing India's Rohit Sharma in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates with his team captain Steven Smith after dismissing India's Rohit Sharma in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates with his team captain Steven Smith after dismissing India's Rohit Sharma in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 40
Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates after dismissing India's Rohit Sharma in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates after dismissing India's Rohit Sharma in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates after dismissing India's Rohit Sharma in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 40
Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile dives to stop the ball in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile dives to stop the ball in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile dives to stop the ball in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 40
Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates after dismissing India's Kedar Jadhav in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates after dismissing India's Kedar Jadhav in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates after dismissing India's Kedar Jadhav in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 40
Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates after dismissing India's Kedar Jadhav in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates after dismissing India's Kedar Jadhav in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates after dismissing India's Kedar Jadhav in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 40
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya talk as Australia's captain Steven Smith looks on in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya talk as Australia's captain Steven Smith looks on in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya talk as Australia's captain Steven Smith looks on in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 40
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot as Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade watches in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot as Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade watches in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot as Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade watches in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 40
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 40
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 40
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 40
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
15 / 40
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
16 / 40
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
17 / 40
Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
18 / 40
Australia's Marcus Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright celebrate the dismissal of India's Kedar Jadhav in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Australia's Marcus Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright celebrate the dismissal of India's Kedar Jadhav in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Australia's Marcus Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright celebrate the dismissal of India's Kedar Jadhav in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
19 / 40
Indian fans react as Australia's David Warner takes a catch to dismiss India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian fans react as Australia's David Warner takes a catch to dismiss India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Indian fans react as Australia's David Warner takes a catch to dismiss India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 40
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
21 / 40
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
22 / 40
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
23 / 40
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
24 / 40
Indian fans cheer their team as Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade looks on in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian fans cheer their team as Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade looks on in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Indian fans cheer their team as Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade looks on in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
25 / 40
India's Hardik Pandya walks off the field after his dismissal in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Hardik Pandya walks off the field after his dismissal in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
India's Hardik Pandya walks off the field after his dismissal in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
26 / 40
Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav (L-R) of India wait as rain delays play in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav (L-R) of India wait as rain delays play in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav (L-R) of India wait as rain delays play in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
27 / 40
David Warner of Australia walks off the field as rain stops play in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

David Warner of Australia walks off the field as rain stops play in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
David Warner of Australia walks off the field as rain stops play in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
28 / 40
Team captain Steven Smith of Australia waits as rain delays play in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Team captain Steven Smith of Australia waits as rain delays play in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Team captain Steven Smith of Australia waits as rain delays play in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
29 / 40
David Warner of Australia plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

David Warner of Australia plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
David Warner of Australia plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
30 / 40
Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav (L-R) of India celebrate the dismissal of Steven Smith of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav (L-R) of India celebrate the dismissal of Steven Smith of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav (L-R) of India celebrate the dismissal of Steven Smith of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
31 / 40
Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav (L-R) of India celebrate the dismissal of captain Steven Smith of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav (L-R) of India celebrate the dismissal of captain Steven Smith of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav (L-R) of India celebrate the dismissal of captain Steven Smith of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
32 / 40
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav (R) of India celebrate the dismissal of David Warner of Australia (C) in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav (R) of India celebrate the dismissal of David Warner of Australia (C) in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav (R) of India celebrate the dismissal of David Warner of Australia (C) in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
33 / 40
Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and team's captain Virat Kohli (L-R) of India celebrate the dismissal of David Warner of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and team's captain Virat Kohli (L-R) of India celebrate the dismissal of David Warner of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and team's captain Virat Kohli (L-R) of India celebrate the dismissal of David Warner of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
34 / 40
David Warner of Australia walks off the field after his dismissal in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

David Warner of Australia walks off the field after his dismissal in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
David Warner of Australia walks off the field after his dismissal in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
35 / 40
Yuzvendra Chahal of India celebrates after dismissing Glenn Maxwell of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Yuzvendra Chahal of India celebrates after dismissing Glenn Maxwell of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Yuzvendra Chahal of India celebrates after dismissing Glenn Maxwell of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
36 / 40
Yuzvendra Chahal and team's captain Virat Kohli of India celebrate the dismissal of Glenn Maxwell of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Yuzvendra Chahal and team's captain Virat Kohli of India celebrate the dismissal of Glenn Maxwell of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Yuzvendra Chahal and team's captain Virat Kohli of India celebrate the dismissal of Glenn Maxwell of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
37 / 40
Glenn Maxwell of Australia plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Glenn Maxwell of Australia plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Glenn Maxwell of Australia plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
38 / 40
Glenn Maxwell of Australia plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Glenn Maxwell of Australia plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Glenn Maxwell of Australia plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
39 / 40
Hardik Pandya of India celebrates after dismissing Travis Head of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hardik Pandya of India celebrates after dismissing Travis Head of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Hardik Pandya of India celebrates after dismissing Travis Head of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Next Slideshows

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

19 Jun 2017
Champions Trophy: India vs Bangladesh

Champions Trophy: India vs Bangladesh

India play Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy semi-final match.

15 Jun 2017
India vs Australia - Dharamsala test

India vs Australia - Dharamsala test

India claimed an eight-wicket win in the fourth and final test against Australia as the hosts secured a 2-1 series victory at Dharamshala.

28 Mar 2017
India vs Australia: Ranchi test

India vs Australia: Ranchi test

India play Australia at Ranchi in the third test of their four-match cricket series.

20 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast