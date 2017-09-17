India vs Australia
Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates after dismissing India's Virat Kohli in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australian players celebrate the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts after his dismissal in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates with his team captain Steven Smith after dismissing India's Rohit Sharma in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates after dismissing India's Rohit Sharma in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile dives to stop the ball in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates after dismissing India's Kedar Jadhav in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates after dismissing India's Kedar Jadhav in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya talk as Australia's captain Steven Smith looks on in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot as Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade watches in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australia's Marcus Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright celebrate the dismissal of India's Kedar Jadhav in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian fans react as Australia's David Warner takes a catch to dismiss India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian fans cheer their team as Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade looks on in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Hardik Pandya walks off the field after his dismissal in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav (L-R) of India wait as rain delays play in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
David Warner of Australia walks off the field as rain stops play in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Team captain Steven Smith of Australia waits as rain delays play in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
David Warner of Australia plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav (L-R) of India celebrate the dismissal of Steven Smith of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav (L-R) of India celebrate the dismissal of captain Steven Smith of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav (R) of India celebrate the dismissal of David Warner of Australia (C) in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and team's captain Virat Kohli (L-R) of India celebrate the dismissal of David Warner of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
David Warner of Australia walks off the field after his dismissal in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Yuzvendra Chahal of India celebrates after dismissing Glenn Maxwell of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Yuzvendra Chahal and team's captain Virat Kohli of India celebrate the dismissal of Glenn Maxwell of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Glenn Maxwell of Australia plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Glenn Maxwell of Australia plays a shot in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hardik Pandya of India celebrates after dismissing Travis Head of Australia in the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Chennai, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
