Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Oct 22, 2017 | 10:10pm IST

India vs NZ: First ODI

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Ross Taylor plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Ross Taylor plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Ross Taylor plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 14
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Tom Latham plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Tom Latham plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Tom Latham plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 14
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Ross Taylor and Tom Latham run between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Ross Taylor and Tom Latham run between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Ross Taylor and Tom Latham run between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 14
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Tom Latham plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Tom Latham plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Tom Latham plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 14
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Ross Taylor falls while running between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Ross Taylor falls while running between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Ross Taylor falls while running between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 14
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 14
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Colin Munro plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Colin Munro plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Colin Munro plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 14
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 14
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � India's Dinesh Karthik plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � India's Dinesh Karthik plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � India's Dinesh Karthik plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 14
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli falls while running between the wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli falls while running between the wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli falls while running between the wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 14
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 14
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 14
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Kedar Jadhav. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Kedar Jadhav. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Kedar Jadhav. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 14
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

21 Oct 2017
What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

21 Oct 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

20 Oct 2017
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected...

20 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Lighting the Olympic torch

Lighting the Olympic torch

The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast