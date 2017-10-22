India vs NZ: First ODI
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Ross Taylor plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Tom Latham plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Ross Taylor and Tom Latham run between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Tom Latham plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Ross Taylor falls while running between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Colin Munro plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � India's Dinesh Karthik plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli falls while running between the wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Kedar Jadhav. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First One Day International Match - Mumbai, India � October 22, 2017 � New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
