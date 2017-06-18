India vs Pakistan
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India and Pakistan fans wave flags as the players walk out before the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India fan before the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan fans celebrate a six Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India and Pakistan fans before the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India fans before the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan fans celebrate Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India fan before the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India fans Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan fans celebrate a four as India�s Rohit Sharma fields the ball Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman in action Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan�s Azhar Ali celebrates scoring half century with Fakhar Zaman (R) Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India�s MS Dhoni celebrates with team mates after running out Pakistan�s Azhar Ali Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India's MS Dhoni runs out Pakistan's Azhar Ali Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India's Virat Kohli watches the action from the boundary Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 General view during the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan celebrate a boundary from a house outside the stadium Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
A cricket fan gets her face painted before the start of the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan at London's The Oval, in Kolkata, India June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian cricket fans hold a trophy as they cheer for their team before the start of the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan at the Oval, in Ahmedabad, India June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
