Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 10, 2017 | 4:55pm IST

Indian security forces in Kashmir

School children walk past an Indian policeman during a curfew in downtown Srinagar, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
An Indian policeman aims his rifle during clashes with protesters following the funeral of a suspected militant who according to local media was killed during a gun battle with Indian security forces at Herpora village, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
An Indian policeman checks the identification card of a man during a curfew in downtown Srinagar, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
An Indian policeman uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards protesters during a clash on the occassion of the death anniversary of Burhan Wani, a commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, in downtown Srinagar July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Pro-independence graffiti is sprayed on a shop shutter during curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir, India May 20, 2017. Picture taken May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Police officers take cover from stone pelters during disturbances in Srinagar, Kashmir, India May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A policeman aims a tear gas gun towards demonstrators during a protest in Srinagar, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
Indian policemen guard a deserted street during restrictions in downtown Srinagar April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
An Indian policeman aims his gun during an anti-India protest in Srinagar, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
An Indian policeman keeps guard while maintaining a curfew in Srinagar September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Friday, September 24, 2010
An Indian policeman uses a slingshot during a Kashmiri protest against New Delhi's rule in the troubled Himalayan region of Kashmir, in Srinagar June 25, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2010
A Kashmiri woman walks past an Indian policeman holding a teargas launcher during a protest in Srinagar July 1, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2009
