Mon Nov 27, 2017

Indian skylines

A general view of Mumbai's central financial district, India, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Vehicles drive past the commercial towers in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, November 23, 2017
A general view of Mumbai's central financial district, India June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A cyclist rides past the Illuminated Indian Defence Ministry (L), Presidential Palace (C) and Home Ministry ahead of India�s Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, August 13, 2016
A general view of Mumbai's southern financial district, India, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Scattered clouds are seen over Mumbai's skyline, India, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Pre-monsoon clouds gather above the southern Indian city of Kochi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Thursday, June 05, 2014
The Bandra-Worli sea link bridge, also called the Rajiv Gandhi Sethu, is illuminated pink as part of the Estee Lauder's Breast Cancer Awareness campaign in Mumbai October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, October 04, 2013
A family sits in an anchored boat in low waters in the Arabian Sea, off the coast of Mumbai, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, October 03, 2013
Kites dot the sky during India's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Thursday, August 15, 2013
A man walks along a wall overlooking the central Mumbai financial district skyline February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Thursday, February 28, 2013
Joggers stand amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, November 27, 2012
Clouds loom over the Mumbai skyline July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, July 06, 2012
A general view shows the Bandra-Worli sea link bridge, also called the Rajiv Gandhi Sethu, in Mumbai October 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Goh

Wednesday, October 19, 2011
An Indian soldier takes pictures of illuminated Indian Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, January 24, 2010
Clouds loom over Mumbai's skyline June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Sunday, June 21, 2009
A couple look at the sunset at a seafront in Mumbai December 31, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Wednesday, December 31, 2008
Buildings under construction are seen under the Mumbai skyline November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Monday, November 24, 2008
A boy pulls his camel near the historic Taj Mahal in the northern Indian city of Agra July 15, 2007. REUTERS/Adeel Halim

Tuesday, July 17, 2007
Kites dot the sky during India's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, August 15, 2013
India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of India, is silhouetted against the setting sun in New Delhi September 23, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur

Friday, September 23, 2011
The holy Sikh shrine of Golden Temple is illuminated on the 343rd birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in the northern Indian city of Amritsar January 5, 2009. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Monday, January 05, 2009
Traffic moves during the evening as the Howrah Bridge is lit up in the background in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata August 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Friday, August 01, 2008
A view of Dharavi, Asia's largest slum area, is seen in Mumbai April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Wednesday, April 23, 2008
A man sits near the historic Taj Mahal in the northern Indian city of Agra July 11, 2007. REUTERS/Adeel Halim

Tuesday, July 17, 2007
A picture of the Buddhist temple Shanti Stupa or "World Peace Pagoda" in Leh June 16, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

Monday, June 18, 2007
People sit along the waterfront as monsoon clouds gather over Mumbai June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Thursday, June 07, 2007
Lightning is seen over south Mumbai before the first pre-monsoon showers May 31, 2007 REUTERS/Arko Datta

Thursday, May 31, 2007
A view of the Jama Masjid (mosque) in old Delhi March 7, 2007. The mosque, the largest and best known in India, was commissioned by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and completed in the year 1656 AD. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, March 08, 2007
People walk near the historic India Gate on a hot evening in New Delhi April 13, 2004. Hundreds of men, women and children often throng to India Gate to take evening walks during the hot summer season. REUTERS/B Mathur AH/CP

Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A passenger boat moves along the Hooghly river after passing under the Howrah bridge during a monsoon shower in Calcutta on July 19, 2003. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Sunday, February 05, 2006
