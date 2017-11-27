Indian skylines
A general view of Mumbai's central financial district, India, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Vehicles drive past the commercial towers in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A general view of Mumbai's central financial district, India June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A cyclist rides past the Illuminated Indian Defence Ministry (L), Presidential Palace (C) and Home Ministry ahead of India�s Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A general view of Mumbai's southern financial district, India, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Scattered clouds are seen over Mumbai's skyline, India, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Pre-monsoon clouds gather above the southern Indian city of Kochi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
The Bandra-Worli sea link bridge, also called the Rajiv Gandhi Sethu, is illuminated pink as part of the Estee Lauder's Breast Cancer Awareness campaign in Mumbai October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A family sits in an anchored boat in low waters in the Arabian Sea, off the coast of Mumbai, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kites dot the sky during India's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A man walks along a wall overlooking the central Mumbai financial district skyline February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Joggers stand amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Clouds loom over the Mumbai skyline July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A general view shows the Bandra-Worli sea link bridge, also called the Rajiv Gandhi Sethu, in Mumbai October 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Goh
An Indian soldier takes pictures of illuminated Indian Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Clouds loom over Mumbai's skyline June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A couple look at the sunset at a seafront in Mumbai December 31, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Buildings under construction are seen under the Mumbai skyline November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A boy pulls his camel near the historic Taj Mahal in the northern Indian city of Agra July 15, 2007. REUTERS/Adeel Halim
Kites dot the sky during India's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of India, is silhouetted against the setting sun in New Delhi September 23, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur
The holy Sikh shrine of Golden Temple is illuminated on the 343rd birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in the northern Indian city of Amritsar January 5, 2009. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Traffic moves during the evening as the Howrah Bridge is lit up in the background in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata August 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A view of Dharavi, Asia's largest slum area, is seen in Mumbai April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
A man sits near the historic Taj Mahal in the northern Indian city of Agra July 11, 2007. REUTERS/Adeel Halim
A picture of the Buddhist temple Shanti Stupa or "World Peace Pagoda" in Leh June 16, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
People sit along the waterfront as monsoon clouds gather over Mumbai June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Lightning is seen over south Mumbai before the first pre-monsoon showers May 31, 2007 REUTERS/Arko Datta
A view of the Jama Masjid (mosque) in old Delhi March 7, 2007. The mosque, the largest and best known in India, was commissioned by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and completed in the year 1656 AD. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
People walk near the historic India Gate on a hot evening in New Delhi April 13, 2004. Hundreds of men, women and children often throng to India Gate to take evening walks during the hot summer season. REUTERS/B Mathur AH/CP
A passenger boat moves along the Hooghly river after passing under the Howrah bridge during a monsoon shower in Calcutta on July 19, 2003. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
