India's makeshift bridges

Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam, India July 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika/Files

A man walks on a temporary bamboo bridge during heavy rains on the banks of river Ganga in Allahabad, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

A woman holds the hand of a boy as they cross a temporary bridge made of bamboo on a canal in Allahabad, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

A villager carrying a child uses a makeshift bamboo bridge to cross a flooded area in the Jorhat district in Assam, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

A man crosses a rope bridge over the Alaknanda river during rescue operations in Govindghat in Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A man crosses a canal on a rope bridge on the outskirts of Jammu December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

A farmer crosses a bamboo footbridge on her way to a paddy field in Kolkata March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri/Files

Villagers walk along a makeshift bamboo bridge in the flood-hit area of the Darbhanga district, about 200 km (126 miles) north of Patna, August 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

A school girl runs on a pole across a stream in Drass, 160 km (99 miles) east of Srinagar July 26, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Villagers cross a bamboo bridge over a canal at Kanaipur village, about 50 km (31 miles) north from Kolkata, January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

A young Kashmiri walks on a wooden bridge over Dal Lake in Srinagar, January 27, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

A worker walks on a narrow bamboo bridge towards his canoe on the eve of the Snake Boat Race in Alleppey town, 90 km (56 miles) south of Kochi, August 8, 2003.REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

