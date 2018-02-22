Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 22, 2018 | 11:55pm IST

Inside CPAC

NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre watches an NRA promotional video while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre watches an NRA promotional video while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre watches an NRA promotional video while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 12
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at CPAC in National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at CPAC in National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at CPAC in National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 12
Marion Marechal-Le Pen, niece of right-wing populist French politician Marine Le Pen, speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Marion Marechal-Le Pen, niece of right-wing populist French politician Marine Le Pen, speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Marion Marechal-Le Pen, niece of right-wing populist French politician Marine Le Pen, speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 12
National Rifle Association (NRA) spokeswoman Dana Loesch speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

National Rifle Association (NRA) spokeswoman Dana Loesch speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
National Rifle Association (NRA) spokeswoman Dana Loesch speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 12
Wearing a Trump yarmulke, an attendee holds a sign supporting Trump during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wearing a Trump yarmulke, an attendee holds a sign supporting Trump during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Wearing a Trump yarmulke, an attendee holds a sign supporting Trump during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 12
Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 12
Dressed in Revolutionary War attire, Tea Party supporter William Temple reacts during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Dressed in Revolutionary War attire, Tea Party supporter William Temple reacts during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Dressed in Revolutionary War attire, Tea Party supporter William Temple reacts during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 12
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre looks up at the image of Virginia Tech mass murderer Seung-Hui Cho on an NRA promotional video during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre looks up at the image of Virginia Tech mass murderer Seung-Hui Cho on an NRA promotional video during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre looks up at the image of Virginia Tech mass murderer Seung-Hui Cho on an NRA promotional video during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 12
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 12
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 12
Attendees pray during the opening of CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Attendees pray during the opening of CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Attendees pray during the opening of CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 12
Vice President Mike Pence is applauded as he speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Vice President Mike Pence is applauded as he speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Vice President Mike Pence is applauded as he speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Trump meets with shooting survivors

Trump meets with shooting survivors

Next Slideshows

Trump meets with shooting survivors

Trump meets with shooting survivors

President Donald Trump held an emotional, hour-long meeting with students who survived the Florida shooting and a parent whose child did not.

22 Feb 2018
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

22 Feb 2018
Pyeongchang in sequence

Pyeongchang in sequence

Capturing athletes in motion at the Pyeongchang Olympics with multiple exposure photography.

22 Feb 2018
Pyeongchang fans

Pyeongchang fans

Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.

22 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14

Highlights from day fourteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Warplanes flown by government forces and their allies have pounded the last rebel bastion near Damascus for days.

Boko Haram snatches Nigerian schoolgirls

Boko Haram snatches Nigerian schoolgirls

At least 76 schoolgirls were snatched by Boko Haram in a mass kidnapping that echoed the abduction of some 220 girls from a Chibok school in April 2014.

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from the week that was.

The Trudeaus visit India

The Trudeaus visit India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on a week-long visit to India.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast