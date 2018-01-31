Edition:
Inside Guantanamo

A group of detainees observe morning prayer before sunrise inside Camp Delta, October 28, 2009. REUTERS/DoD/Petty Officer 2nd Class Marcos T. Hernandez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Detainees pray in a communal area of Camp Six, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/DoD/Petty Officer 1st Class David P. Coleman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
A detainee learns typing skills during a life skills class in Camp Six, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/DoD/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elisha Dawkins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
US Navy guards escort a detainee through Camp Delta, June 10, 2008. REUTERS/DoD/1st Lt. Sarah Cleveland

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Detainees sit together inside the Camp 6 detention facility at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2009
A holding pen used to transfer prisoners and materials is seen in an an unoccupied communal cellblock at Camp VI, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2013
A selection of lunch meals offered to detainees are displayed in a food preparation area, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2013
Automobile magazines are among the reading material available at the detainee library, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2013
A Guantanamo detainee's feet are shackled to the floor as he attends a "Life Skills" class inside the Camp 6 high-security detention facility, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Michelle Shephard/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2010
Items which are given to Afghan detainees are displayed, May 1, 2002. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
An interrogation room is shown where detainees are interviewed at Camp Delta, July 28, 2004. On the floor in the center of the room is an eye bolt where detainees can be chained, if needed. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Detainees participate in an early morning prayer session at Camp IV, August 5, 2009. REUTERS/Deborah Gembara

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2009
Trays of halal meat for detainee meals are stored in a refrigeration unit, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2013
The interior of an unoccupied cell showing standard issue clothing given to prisoners is seen at Camp VI, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2013
A detainee does pull-ups inside an exercise area, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Michelle Shephard/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2010
A bulletin board includes a posting on Geneva Convention rights and detainee rules at an exercise yard at Camp 5, July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Randall Mikkelsen

Reuters / Thursday, July 24, 2008
Military Police at camp X-Ray escort a detainee to an interrogation room, February 6, 2002. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A detainee reads a newspaper in a communal cellblock at Camp VI, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2013
A detainee prays within the grounds of Camp Delta 4, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2006
No photography signs are posted on the fence surrounding Camp Delta, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2013
Books in Arabic are seen on shelves at the detainee library, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2013
Water bottles are stripped of paper labeling as a security precaution at Camp VI, July 23, 2008. They are stored in an unoccupied cell pod at the camp. REUTERS/Randall Mikkelsen

Reuters / Friday, July 25, 2008
Detainees talk together inside the open-air yard at Camp 4, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2009
An inmate reaches near his cell at Camp Delta, July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Randall Mikkelsen

Reuters / Thursday, July 24, 2008
A cell for a noncompliant detainee at Camp 5, June 26, 2006. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2006
Weeds and flowers grow near the fence at Camp X-Ray, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2013
Harry Potter movies are among the titles available at the detainee library inside Camp Delta, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2013
A room used for meetings between lawyers and their clients at Camp VI, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2013
A detainee holding an apple gestures while talking with other detainees at a steel table set with a bottle of honey, inside a common area at Camp 6, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2009
A downloaded and printed official Muslim prayer schedule sits next to a prayer rug in Camp 5, January 21, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2009
The Exercise yard at Camp 6, July 23, 2008. Inmates are allowed two hours of exercise per day. REUTERS/Randall Mikkelsen

Reuters / Thursday, July 24, 2008
The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock at Camp VI, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2013
The front gate of Camp Delta, September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2007
A detainee gestures outside his cell as a guard passes by at Camp Delta, July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Randall Mikkelsen

Reuters / Thursday, July 24, 2008
