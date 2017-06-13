Edition:
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

A graffiti is seen on a wall of a back-alley as government soldiers continue their assault against the Maute group in Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Government soldiers are seen onboard military vehicles driving along the main road of Amai Pakpak, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from Maute group who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency on June 12, 2017, shows a militant firing a weapon in Marawi City, Philippines. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Damaged buildings and houses are seen at the Moncado Colony village, after intense fighting between government troops against insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Smoke billows from a burning building in Marinaut village, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency on June 12, 2017, shows militants inside a building in Marawi City, Philippines. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Reinforcement government soldiers march at Amai Pakpak, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An OV-10 aircraft release a bomb during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Bullets are seen scattered on an abandoned hospital floor, as government soldiers continue their assault against the Maute group, in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A resident drives past a building with graffiti, as government soldiers continue their assault against the Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte salutes a wounded soldier, who fights against the insurgents of the Maute group, which has taken over large parts of the Marawi city, during his visit at the military camp hospital in Cagayan De Oro. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Government soldiers place a flag on a case containing a cadaver of a soldier, who was killed during the government troops assault against the insurgents from the Maute group, who seized large parts of the Marawi city, in Iligan. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Volunteers wipe their tears as they remember soldiers and civilians who were killed during the government troops' assault against the insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi city, during the national flag raising to mark Independence day in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Black smoke comes from a burning building is seen after government troops' continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
An OV-10 aircraft release a rocket during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A joint group of police and military forces on positions while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A still image taken from a video shows Islamist militant leaders discussing plans during their meeting in an unknown location, Philippines. Armed Forces of the Philippines/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Government forces enter a house as they conduct a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Soldiers and residents carry the body of a Muslim boy who was hit by a stray bullet while praying inside a mosque, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A joint group of police and military forces use a mallet to open a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Black smoke comes from a burning building after the government troops' continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A joint group of police and military forces conduct a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Government soldiers watch an air strike while manning a checkpoint as troops from the government carry the continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A joint group of police and military forces guard while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
An evacuated student shows her drawing about what she and other Marawi residents experienced before fleeing the city still under siege during a school day at Pantar elementary school in Lanao Del Norte, Philippines. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (C) inspects a high-powered firearm seized from various hideouts of Islamist militants during their visit at a military camp in Marawi city. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A view of the Maute group stronghold with an ISIS flag in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Soldiers onboard military trucks ride along the main street as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital, as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Smoke billowing from a burning building is seen as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A government soldier looks at a man holding a white flag who fled his home as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A Philippine Marine fires a weapon towards the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Residents rescued by government soldiers look for their loved ones as the government troops continue to assault the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A policeman stands on guard behind a window full of bullet holes as government soldiers assault the Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
