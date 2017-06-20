Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 20, 2017 | 6:41pm IST

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
1 / 30
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force are onboard a military truck for reinforcements, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force are onboard a military truck for reinforcements, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City....more

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force are onboard a military truck for reinforcements, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
2 / 30
An OV-10 Bronco aircraft releases a bomb during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

An OV-10 Bronco aircraft releases a bomb during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
An OV-10 Bronco aircraft releases a bomb during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
3 / 30
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
4 / 30
A government soldier helps his colleague after searching a house rooftop for Maute group insurgents, while conducting a security inspection in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A government soldier helps his colleague after searching a house rooftop for Maute group insurgents, while conducting a security inspection in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
A government soldier helps his colleague after searching a house rooftop for Maute group insurgents, while conducting a security inspection in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
5 / 30
Government forces display 11kg worth 110 to 250 million pesos ($2.2 to 5 million USD) of high grade Methamphetamine Hydrochloride "Shabu" and the ISIS flag recovered by troops from the Maute group in a conflict area in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government forces display 11kg worth 110 to 250 million pesos ($2.2 to 5 million USD) of high grade Methamphetamine Hydrochloride "Shabu" and the ISIS flag recovered by troops from the Maute group in a conflict area in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo...more

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Government forces display 11kg worth 110 to 250 million pesos ($2.2 to 5 million USD) of high grade Methamphetamine Hydrochloride "Shabu" and the ISIS flag recovered by troops from the Maute group in a conflict area in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
6 / 30
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force prepare to board a PNP vehicle as reinforcements, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force prepare to board a PNP vehicle as reinforcements, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City....more

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force prepare to board a PNP vehicle as reinforcements, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
7 / 30
Smoke billows from a burning building as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Smoke billows from a burning building as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Smoke billows from a burning building as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
8 / 30
Government soldiers search a man who refuses to leave his house, while conducting a security inspection, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers search a man who refuses to leave his house, while conducting a security inspection, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City....more

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Government soldiers search a man who refuses to leave his house, while conducting a security inspection, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
9 / 30
A government soldier searches a house for Maute group insurgents, while conducting a security inspection in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A government soldier searches a house for Maute group insurgents, while conducting a security inspection in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
A government soldier searches a house for Maute group insurgents, while conducting a security inspection in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
10 / 30
A graffiti is seen on a wall of a back-alley as government soldiers continue their assault against the Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A graffiti is seen on a wall of a back-alley as government soldiers continue their assault against the Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A graffiti is seen on a wall of a back-alley as government soldiers continue their assault against the Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
11 / 30
A member of the Philippine National Police prays inside a mosque as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A member of the Philippine National Police prays inside a mosque as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A member of the Philippine National Police prays inside a mosque as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
12 / 30
Government soldiers are seen onboard military vehicles driving along the main road of Amai Pakpak, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from Maute group who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers are seen onboard military vehicles driving along the main road of Amai Pakpak, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from Maute group who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Government soldiers are seen onboard military vehicles driving along the main road of Amai Pakpak, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from Maute group who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
13 / 30
Smoke billows from a burning building in Marinaut village, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Smoke billows from a burning building in Marinaut village, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Smoke billows from a burning building in Marinaut village, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
14 / 30
Bullets are seen scattered on an abandoned hospital floor, as government soldiers continue their assault against the Maute group, in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Bullets are seen scattered on an abandoned hospital floor, as government soldiers continue their assault against the Maute group, in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Bullets are seen scattered on an abandoned hospital floor, as government soldiers continue their assault against the Maute group, in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
15 / 30
Black smoke comes from a burning building is seen after government troops' continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Black smoke comes from a burning building is seen after government troops' continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Black smoke comes from a burning building is seen after government troops' continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
16 / 30
A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 30
An OV-10 aircraft release a rocket during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

An OV-10 aircraft release a rocket during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
An OV-10 aircraft release a rocket during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
18 / 30
A joint group of police and military forces on positions while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

A joint group of police and military forces on positions while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A joint group of police and military forces on positions while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 30
Government forces enter a house as they conduct a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Government forces enter a house as they conduct a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Government forces enter a house as they conduct a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 30
Soldiers and residents carry the body of a Muslim boy who was hit by a stray bullet while praying inside a mosque, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Soldiers and residents carry the body of a Muslim boy who was hit by a stray bullet while praying inside a mosque, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City....more

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Soldiers and residents carry the body of a Muslim boy who was hit by a stray bullet while praying inside a mosque, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
21 / 30
A joint group of police and military forces use a mallet to open a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

A joint group of police and military forces use a mallet to open a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A joint group of police and military forces use a mallet to open a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 30
Government soldiers watch an air strike while manning a checkpoint as troops from the government carry the continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers watch an air strike while manning a checkpoint as troops from the government carry the continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Government soldiers watch an air strike while manning a checkpoint as troops from the government carry the continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
23 / 30
A joint group of police and military forces guard while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

A joint group of police and military forces guard while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A joint group of police and military forces guard while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 30
A view of the Maute group stronghold with an ISIS flag in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of the Maute group stronghold with an ISIS flag in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
A view of the Maute group stronghold with an ISIS flag in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
25 / 30
Soldiers onboard military trucks ride along the main street as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Soldiers onboard military trucks ride along the main street as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Soldiers onboard military trucks ride along the main street as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
26 / 30
A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital, as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital, as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital, as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
27 / 30
An OV-10 aircraft release a bomb during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

An OV-10 aircraft release a bomb during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
An OV-10 aircraft release a bomb during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
28 / 30
Smoke billowing from a burning building is seen as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Smoke billowing from a burning building is seen as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Smoke billowing from a burning building is seen as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
29 / 30
A Philippine Marine fires a weapon towards the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A Philippine Marine fires a weapon towards the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A Philippine Marine fires a weapon towards the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

Next Slideshows

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at...

20 Jun 2017
Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

20 Jun 2017
Ukraine Pride faces protests

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.

20 Jun 2017
Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the...

19 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast