Pictures | Mon Mar 5, 2018 | 11:20pm IST

Inside the Extreme Masters of eSports

Fnatic team players celebrate their World Championship of the Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2018 after eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
1 / 19
A trophy is pictured during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
2 / 19
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
3 / 19
Fnatic team players compete during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships esports final match of Counter Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
4 / 19
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
5 / 19
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
6 / 19
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
7 / 19
FaZe Clan team players compete during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
8 / 19
People react as they watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
9 / 19
People react as they watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland, March 4, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
10 / 19
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
11 / 19
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II n Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
12 / 19
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
13 / 19
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
14 / 19
A player is filmed during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland, March 4, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
15 / 19
People attend the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
16 / 19
People play games during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
17 / 19
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
18 / 19
People play games during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
19 / 19
