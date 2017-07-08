Edition:
Pictures | Sun Jul 9, 2017 | 4:17am IST

Inside the G20

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands prior to a meeting. REUTERS/Saul Loeb, Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One during their departure back to Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
President Trump attends the bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Ivanka Trump attends the Women�s Entrepreneurship Finance event. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reaches to shake hands with President Trump. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Brigitte Macron (l), Melania Trump (2nd L.), Sophie Gregoire (C), Juliana Awada (5.R.), Christiane Frising (3.R) and other G20 leaders spouses listen to Hamburg mayor Olaf Scholz. REUTERS/Jens Buettner, Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) attend a bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/POOL

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
President Trump jokes as his daughter Ivanka Trumpposes with participants of the panel discussion Launch Event Women's Entrepreneur Finance Initiative. REUTERS/Patrik STOLLARZ/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. first lady Melania Trump during a meeting on the sidelines. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany in this still image taken from video. Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Participants of the G20 summit and their spouses pose for a family photo aroung German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2ndL) and her husband Joachim Sauer (3rdR) at the Elbphilharmonie before attending a concert in Hamburg. First row from L to R: wife of the Argentinia's President Juliana Awada, Argentinia's President Mauricio Macri, wife of China's President Peng Liyuan and China's President Xi Jinping. Second row from L to R: Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, French President's wife Brigitte Macron, French President Emmanuel Macron, US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts next to U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prepare for a family photo. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump confer at the start of the first working session. REUTERS/John MacDougall/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump claps the shoulder of French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of the first working session. REUTERS/John MacDougall/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets U.S. President Donald Trump on the eve of the G20 summit. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/POOL

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his wife Sophie and son Hadrien arrive for the G20 Summit. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Saudi Arabia's Minister of State Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Assaf. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Spouses and partners of leaders and government representatives pose. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk during the working session. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the beginning of the G20 summit. REUTERS/John MACDOUGALL/POOL

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the working session. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Brigitte Macron, wife of France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Juliana Awada, wife of Argentine President Mauricio Macri leave a ship after a boat tour of the spouses program. REUTERS/Jens Buttner/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Russia's President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump looks at French President Emmanuel Macron before a family photo. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. REUTERS/John MACDOUGALL/POOL

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to welcome leaders at the G20 summit. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/John MACDOUGALL/POOL

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
