Inside the Museum of the Bible
A visitor looks at various Bibles during a preview at the Museum of the Bible in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Visitors stand inside a prison cell exhibit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A couple look at a Bible display. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A visitor enters an exhibit room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Visitors make their way into an immersive walk-through experience based on the Hebrew Bible or Old Testament. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People pass the Museum of the Bible, which opens to the public later this week. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The dome of the U.S. Capitol seen from the top floor. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A worker climbs a ladder beside Torah scrolls on display. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman looks at a video exhibit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Visitors enter an exhibit room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
With ancient scrolls as a backdrop, Israeli Eliezer Adam works with ink and feather copying the Five Books of Moses which he says will take a year. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman sits outside an exhibit room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Visitors make their way along an immersive walk-through experience based on the Hebrew Bible or Old Testament. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Children play with an interactive exhibit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Visitors make their way through the main atrium. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Visitors enter an exhibition. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman looks at a Bible. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man takes a photo. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People walk through an exhibit room. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A worker mops the floor. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
With a digital arcade ceiling above, a visitor walks down the entrance hall. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A visitor stands near Torah scrolls on display. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
