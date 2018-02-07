Inside the Pyeongchang Olympic village
The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics mascot Soohorang stands at the Gangneung Olympic Village in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A bed room is seen at the Gangneung Olympic Village in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, center, chats with members of the Canadian Olympic Team during a tour of the Pyeongchang Olympic Village. REUTERS/Patrick Semansky/Pool
A bathroom is seen at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A general view shows a fitness center at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Olympic rings are seen at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, second from right, visits with members of the Canadian and Jamaican Olympic teams as they eat lunch during a tour of the Pyeongchang Olympic Village. REUTERS/Patrick Semansky/Pool
A general view shows a dining hall at the Gangneung Olympic Village in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A bedroom in the Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A general view shows a dining hall at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A general view shows a recreation centre at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A general view shows a recreation center at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A general view shows a laundry room at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A general view shows a recreation center at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Gangneung Olympic Village is seen in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Volunteers are seen at the Gangneung Olympic Village in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Men work at a dining hall at the Gangneung Olympic Village in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A general view shows a recreation center at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Next Slideshows
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Nearly 200 victims gave horrifying testimony about decades of abuse from the disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor, who will serve an effective life sentence...
Pitch invaders
When fans run onto the sports field.
Best of Super Bowl LII
The Philadelphia Eagles upset the defending champion New England Patriots 41-33 to capture their maiden Super Bowl title.
Super Bowl championship rings
Super Bowl championship rings from Super Bowl I to XXXIX.
MORE IN PICTURES
Auto Expo 2018
Pictures from the Auto Expo car show, which is held once every two years in India.
Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold
The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.
Military parades around the world
A look at countries that hold military marches, as President Donald Trump reportedly orders officials to plan a military parade in Washington similar to France's Bastille Day parade.
Counting the animals
The Zoological Society of London Zoo holds its annual animal count.
Black Panther portraits
Intimate portraits of the cast and crew of Marvel superhero movie "Black Panther".
North Korean orchestra sails into South
The Mangyongbong 92, a ferry once suspected of transporting parts for Pyongyang's missile program, arrives in Mukho, South Korea carrying a 140-strong orchestra that will perform during the Winter Olympics.
Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city
Rescuers combed the rubble of collapsed buildings, in a search for about 60 people missing after a strong earthquake killed at least six near Taiwan's popular tourist city of Hualien.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy
A new SpaceX jumbo rocket in line to become the world's most powerful launch vehicle in operation blasts off from Florida in its debut test launch.