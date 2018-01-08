International kite festival
Kite-flying enthusiasts fly kites on the first day of the eight-day-long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Kite-flying enthusiasts fly kites on the second day of the eight-day long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Helmi Ginanti from Bali, Indonesia, a kite flier poses with schoolchildren on the first day of the eight-day-long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A kite-flying enthusiast hangs onto a rope as she tries to pull down a ring kite on the first day of the eight-day-long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Kite-flying enthusiasts display a kite with an image of jailed Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, a former officer in the Indian navy, who was arrested in March 2016 in the Pakistani province of Baluchistan, on the first day of the eight-day-long...more
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, at a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
