Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 8, 2018 | 5:45pm IST

International kite festival

Kite-flying enthusiasts fly kites on the first day of the eight-day-long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Kite-flying enthusiasts fly kites on the first day of the eight-day-long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Kite-flying enthusiasts fly kites on the first day of the eight-day-long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
1 / 6
Kite-flying enthusiasts fly kites on the second day of the eight-day long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Kite-flying enthusiasts fly kites on the second day of the eight-day long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Kite-flying enthusiasts fly kites on the second day of the eight-day long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
2 / 6
Helmi Ginanti from Bali, Indonesia, a kite flier poses with schoolchildren on the first day of the eight-day-long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Helmi Ginanti from Bali, Indonesia, a kite flier poses with schoolchildren on the first day of the eight-day-long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Helmi Ginanti from Bali, Indonesia, a kite flier poses with schoolchildren on the first day of the eight-day-long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
3 / 6
A kite-flying enthusiast hangs onto a rope as she tries to pull down a ring kite on the first day of the eight-day-long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A kite-flying enthusiast hangs onto a rope as she tries to pull down a ring kite on the first day of the eight-day-long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
A kite-flying enthusiast hangs onto a rope as she tries to pull down a ring kite on the first day of the eight-day-long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
4 / 6
Kite-flying enthusiasts display a kite with an image of jailed Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, a former officer in the Indian navy, who was arrested in March 2016 in the Pakistani province of Baluchistan, on the first day of the eight-day-long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Kite-flying enthusiasts display a kite with an image of jailed Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, a former officer in the Indian navy, who was arrested in March 2016 in the Pakistani province of Baluchistan, on the first day of the eight-day-long...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Kite-flying enthusiasts display a kite with an image of jailed Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, a former officer in the Indian navy, who was arrested in March 2016 in the Pakistani province of Baluchistan, on the first day of the eight-day-long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
5 / 6
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, at a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, at a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, January 05, 2018
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, at a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Top Google searches of 2017

Top Google searches of 2017

Next Slideshows

Top Google searches of 2017

Top Google searches of 2017

The ten most searched people and events last year.

08 Jan 2018
Cold wave in India

Cold wave in India

Temperatures continue to drop steadily as cold waves sweep across India.

07 Jan 2018
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

06 Jan 2018
Along the Korean DMZ

Along the Korean DMZ

Scenes from the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

04 Jan 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Air strikes in rebel-held Damascus

Air strikes in rebel-held Damascus

The aftermath of recent air strikes in besieged areas of the Syrian capital.

North and South Korea hold rare talks

North and South Korea hold rare talks

South Korea and North Korea hold the first talks between the neighbors in two years at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

Dakar Rally 2018

Dakar Rally 2018

Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Golden Globe Awards

Golden Globe Awards

Highlights from the Golden Globe Awards.

No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Riding the subway without pants during the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast