Pictures | Wed Jun 7, 2017 | 9:05pm IST

Iran parliament attacked

A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Members of Iranian forces take cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Members of Iranian forces take cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Blood is seen at the scene of an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Women are seen inside the parliament during an attack in central Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A woman is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
An Iranian policeman takes cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A member of Iranian forces aims his weapon during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Members of Iranian forces run during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Iranian lawmakers sit inside the parliament during an attack in central Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A member of Iranian forces runs during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Members of Iranian forces are seen during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Smoke is seen during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Members of Iranian forces run for cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A man takes cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Members of Iranian forces run during a gunmen attack at the parliament's building in central Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Members of Iranian civil defence run during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Members of Iranian forces take position during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Security forces look out of a window of the parliament's building during a gunmen attack in central Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
