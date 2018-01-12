Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea
A rescue ship works to extinguish the fire on the stricken Iranian oil tanker Sanchi in the East China Sea. The stricken tanker continued exploding on Friday, hampering rescue efforts, Chinese state media reported, as Japan�s Coast Guard said the...more
The Panama-registered Sanchi tanker carrying Iranian oil went ablaze after a collision with a Chinese freight ship. China Daily via REUTERS
Smoke is seen from the Sanchi tanker carrying Iranian oil, which went ablaze after a collision with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea. China's Ministry of Transport/via REUTERS
The Panama-registered Sanchi tanker ablaze in open waters, after colliding with a Chinese bulk ship. Korea Coast Guard/Yonhap via REUTERS
The tanker Sanchi, run by Iran�s top oil shipping operator, National Iranian Tanker Co, collided on Saturday with the CF Crystal, carrying grain from the United States, about 160 nautical miles off China�s coast near Shanghai and the mouth of the...more
The Sanchi was carrying 136,000 tonnes of condensate to South Korea, equivalent to about 1 million barrels and worth about $60 million. China Central Television (CCTV) via REUTERS TV
Smoke and fire is seen from Panama-registered tanker SANCHI carrying Iranian oil after it collided with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea. China Central Television via REUTERS TV
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our top India photos from this week.
Rehearsals for Republic Day 2018
Pictures from the rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.
Northern Ireland hidden in fog
Heavy fog cancels flights in Belfast.
Cold wave in India
Temperatures continue to drop steadily as cold waves sweep across India.
MORE IN PICTURES
Mudslides hit Southern California
Rescue personnel continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Dakar Rally 2018
Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.
Japan's "Virtual Currency Girls"
Japan's newest idol group wear cryptocurrency-themed masks.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Clashes in Athens
Protesters clash with police during a demonstration against planned government reforms.
Rwanda's mountain gorillas
Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.