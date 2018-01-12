Edition:
Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

A rescue ship works to extinguish the fire on the stricken Iranian oil tanker Sanchi in the East China Sea. The stricken tanker continued exploding on Friday, hampering rescue efforts, Chinese state media reported, as Japan�s Coast Guard said the ship drifted away from the Chinese coast and into Japan�s exclusive economic zone. 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
The Panama-registered Sanchi tanker carrying Iranian oil went ablaze after a collision with a Chinese freight ship. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Smoke is seen from the Sanchi tanker carrying Iranian oil, which went ablaze after a collision with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea. China's Ministry of Transport/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
The Panama-registered Sanchi tanker ablaze in open waters, after colliding with a Chinese bulk ship. Korea Coast Guard/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
The tanker Sanchi, run by Iran�s top oil shipping operator, National Iranian Tanker Co, collided on Saturday with the CF Crystal, carrying grain from the United States, about 160 nautical miles off China�s coast near Shanghai and the mouth of the Yangtze River Delta. China's Ministry of Transport/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
The Sanchi was carrying 136,000 tonnes of condensate to South Korea, equivalent to about 1 million barrels and worth about $60 million. China Central Television (CCTV) via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Smoke and fire is seen from Panama-registered tanker SANCHI carrying Iranian oil after it collided with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea. China Central Television via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
