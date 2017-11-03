Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forcesfighters fire a cannon against Islamic State militants in Al-Qaim. Iraqi forces have entered al-Qaim, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State militants, the Joint Operations...more

REUTERS/Stringer

