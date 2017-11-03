Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 3, 2017 | 7:30pm IST

Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forcesfighters fire a cannon against Islamic State militants in Al-Qaim. Iraqi forces have entered al-Qaim, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State militants, the Joint Operations Command said on Friday. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces fighters fire a cannon against Islamic State militants in Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces carrying their weapons, advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces advance towards the city of Al-Qaim. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
