Pictures | Sat Oct 21, 2017 | 4:05am IST

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Kurdish Peshmarga forces are seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
A boy sells Iraqi flags on a street in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A vehicle of the Iraqi Federal police is seen on a street in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
Kurdish Peshmarga fighters gather north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
A man rides a bicycle with Iraqi flag in north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
A Kurdish Peshmarga fighter is seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters sit on a military vehicle north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Vehicles of Kurdish Peshmarga Forces are seen near Altun Kupri between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters gather north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters gestures, north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
People walk on a street in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A Kurdish Peshmarga fighter is seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters stand at a checkpoint, north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Vehicles of Kurdish Peshmarga Forces are seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
Kurdish Peshmarga forces are seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
