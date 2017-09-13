Irma's trail of devastation in Florida
Robert Market, 82, sits in a golf cart in his front yard filled with fallen trees, water, and debris, near Jerome. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Pastor Louicesse Dorsaint stands with his wife Maria Dorsaint in front of their church, Haitian United Evangelical Mission, in Immokalee. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Pastor Louicesse Dorsaint stands outside his church, Haitian United Evangelical Mission, in Immokalee. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
A local resident reacts as she sees the damage to her home in Islamorada Key. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lora Castelo rescues a frame with pictures of her children as she walks inside of her destroyed trailer home in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lora Castelo stands at a trailer park were her home used to be in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Local residents look inside a collapsed coastal house in Vilano Beach. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A man wades out of flood waters from his house in Bonita Springs. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Sandra Guzman, left, with her daughter Maria Valentine Romero, right, and their friend Rosa Pulito, back, are pictured in front of Sandra's mobile home in Immokalee. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Two days after Hurricane Irma, Rodriquez Benjamin, 86, stands in the door of his room waiting for help to arrive, without power, food, or water at at Cypress Run, an assisted living facility, in Immokalee. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Olga Teakell, on right, and her family clean her mobile home in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
A destroyed trailer park in Plantation Key in the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man walks back home in the darkness in an area of Miami without electricity, in Little Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Property damage at a mobile home park in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
A collapsed crane on a building under construction in Key Biscayne. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Robert Market, 82, sits in a golf cart in his front yard filled with fallen trees, flood waters, and debris, following Hurricane Irma, near Jerome. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A woman takes a photo of a buoy that washed up in Vilano Beach. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Police officers climb atop a vehicle, from which they reported no fatalities, while trying to salvage it in North Port. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Local residents walk amid a destroyed trailer park, in Plantation Key in the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Women walk on a damaged beach access ramp in Ponte Vedra Beach. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A collapsed coastal house in Ponte Vedra Beach. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Property damage at a mobile home park in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Local residents walk down a street that was flooded in Immokalee. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Beachgoers walk past a damaged coastal house after Hurricane Irma passed the area in Ponte Vedra Beach. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A woman takes a selfie in front of a blown over truck in Miami. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sandra Guzman is pictured with her daughter Maria Valentine Romero in their mobile home in Immokalee. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
A destroyed trailer park in Plantation Key in the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A damaged coastal house in Ponte Vedra Beach. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Alyssa Delarosa, left, and Javier Gomez, right, walk down a street that was flooded in Immokalee. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Housing insulation is seen floating in flood water in a mobile housing park in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Children run past a boat that has come ashore in Key Biscayne. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An uprooted tree that slashed a trailer in half at a mobile home park in Kissimmee. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
A local resident observes the remains of a Sunoco gas station in Kissimmee. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
A father and daughter walk through floodwaters after in Jacksonville. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Floodwaters engulf trash containers in Jacksonville. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A bedroom in a mobile housing park in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Maida Esteves in her mobile home in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Residents sit on their front porch watching water reside in Everglades City. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A father and daughter walk through floodwaters in Jacksonville. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Property damage at a mobile home park in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
A family arrives at their house in Immokalee. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Women walk with garbage bags for waders on a flooded street in North Miami. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A couple overlooks floodwaters in Jacksonville. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Mexican immigrants gather outside their home in Naples. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Property damage at a mobile home park in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Next Slideshows
Apple unveils iPhone X
Apple reveals the new iPhone X and updated products.
Irma's 36-foot waves slam Havana
Storm surges from Hurricane Irma drive giant waves over the sea wall, flooding parts of Havana.
Irma plows past Dominican Republic
Residents survey the damage following Hurricane Irma.
India this week
Best of India in pictures from the week that was.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.