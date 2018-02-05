Israel begins deporting African migrants
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak, Israel. Israel has started handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being...more
African migrants prepare documents ahead of the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak, Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu�s government is offering the migrants, most of whom are from Sudan and Eritrea, $3,500...more
An African migrant sits on the street in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. The fate of some 37,000 Africans in Israel is posing a moral dilemma for a state founded as haven for Jews from persecution and a national...more
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An African migrant walks near the entrance to the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias
