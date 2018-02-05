Edition:
Pictures | Tue Feb 6, 2018 | 12:25am IST

Israel begins deporting African migrants

African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak, Israel. Israel has started handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
African migrants prepare documents ahead of the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak, Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu�s government is offering the migrants, most of whom are from Sudan and Eritrea, $3,500 and a plane ticket to what it says is a safe destination in another country in sub-Saharan Africa. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
An African migrant sits on the street in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. The fate of some 37,000 Africans in Israel is posing a moral dilemma for a state founded as haven for Jews from persecution and a national home. The right-wing government is under pressure from its nationalist voter base to expel the migrants, while others are calling for them to be taken in. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
An African migrant walks near the entrance to the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
