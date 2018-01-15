Edition:
Israel PM Netanyahu in India

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (R) as his wife Sara (L) looks on at his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inspects an honour guard at his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi raise their arms upon Netanyahu�s arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves as his wife Sara watches upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, January 14, 2018.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Sara, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara disembark from a plane as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, January 14, 2018.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara disembark from their plane upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara disembark from their plane upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is welcomed by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi upon his arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is welcomed by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi upon his arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is welcomed by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi upon his arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi hug each other upon Netanyahu's arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara wave upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi hug each other upon Netanyahu's arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
