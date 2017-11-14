Italy fails to qualify for World Cup

Italy's Gianluigi Buffon looks dejected after the match. It was the tear-jerking end to the career of their 39-year-old goalkeeper and captain, who made his Italy debut 20 years ago against Russia - on the last occasion that Italy had to face a...more

Italy's Gianluigi Buffon looks dejected after the match. It was the tear-jerking end to the career of their 39-year-old goalkeeper and captain, who made his Italy debut 20 years ago against Russia - on the last occasion that Italy had to face a playoff for a World Cup place. "It's upsetting that my last Italy game coincides with our elimination for the World Cup," said Buffon, a World Cup winner in 2006. "That's my only regret, because time goes by and it's cruel but that's how it is." REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

