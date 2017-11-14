Italy fails to qualify for World Cup
Italy players look dejected after a 0-0 draw against Sweden in Milan. A desperate draw at home to a defiant, belligerent and technically inferior Sweden ended the four-time world champions' hopes of reaching next year's finals in Russia and with it...more
Sweden's Sebastian Larsson and teammates celebrate after the match. The Swedes, whose starting lineup included only four players based with teams in Europe's so-called big five leagues, will take their place after qualifying for the first time since...more
Italy's Gianluigi Buffon looks dejected after the match. It was the tear-jerking end to the career of their 39-year-old goalkeeper and captain, who made his Italy debut 20 years ago against Russia - on the last occasion that Italy had to face a...more
Sweden celebrate after the match. The Italians have only failed to qualify for the tournament once before - missing out on the 1958 finals in Sweden - after not entering the first World Cup in 1930. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italy's Federico Bernardeschi looks dejected after the match. The players sank to their knees as the final whistle went, the starkest possible contrast to the Swedish joy, knowing that the match will leave an indelible stain on their...more
Sweden's Sebastian Larsson and Andreas Granqvist celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Italy's Stephan El Shaarawy looks dejected as Sweden's Emil Forsberg looks on after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Gian Piero Ventura, at 69 the oldest coach Italy has ever had, refused to confirm that he would step down, saying he needed to talk to the federation first. Ventura made four changes to the team which lost 1-0 in Stockholm on Friday in the first leg...more
Sweden coach Janne Andersson celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italy's Ciro Immobile misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Sweden's Isaac Kiese Thelin misses a chance to score in action with Italy's Leonardo Bonucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Sweden's Marcus Berg and teammates celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italy's Marco Parolo in action with Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci in action with Sweden's Andreas Granqvist. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Italy's Alessandro Florenzi looks dejected after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura and referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Italy players stand during the national anthem before the match. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
