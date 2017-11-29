Ivanka Trump in India
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ivanka Trump (2R) daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, attends the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, attends the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Bali volcano alert raised to highest level
Indonesia warns the first major eruption of Mount Agung in 54 years could be "imminent".
Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle
Britain's Prince Harry and his U.S. actress girlfriend Meghan Markle announce they are engaged.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Bali volcano erupts
Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts after spewing huge columns of ash over the past few days.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
North Korea's latest missile test
North Korea said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile in a "breakthrough" that puts the U.S. mainland within range of its nuclear weapons whose warheads could withstand re-entry to the Earth's atmosphere.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space this year.
Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State
Our top photos of the fight against Islamic State this year.
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology.