Jallikattu: Taming the bull
A villager is pinned down by a bull as another attempts to control him during the annual bull-taming festival called Jallikattu, which is part of south India's Pongal harvest festival, on the outskirts of Madurai, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek...more
A villager is pinned down by a bull during the annual bull-taming festival called Jallikattu, which is part of south India's Pongal harvest festival, on the outskirts of Madurai, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A villager attempts to control a bull during the annual bull-taming festival called Jallikattu, which is part of south India's Pongal harvest festival, on the outskirts of Madurai, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A villager attempts to control a bull during the annual bull-taming festival called Jallikattu, which is part of south India's Pongal harvest festival, on the outskirts of Madurai, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Villagers attempt to control a bull during the annual bull-taming festival called Jallikattu, which is part of south India's Pongal harvest festival, on the outskirts of Madurai, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Next Slideshows
India celebrates harvest festival
Pictures of Indian harvest festival.
India this week
Our top India photos from this week.
Rwanda's mountain gorillas
Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
MORE IN PICTURES
Blessing of the animals
Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Horses purified by fire
In honor of Saint Anthony, patron of animals, Spanish revelers ride their horses through bonfires to purify the animals with smoke and flames.
Best of Australian Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.
Details at Detroit Auto Show
The finishing touches on model cars at Detroit Auto Show.
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Israel PM Netanyahu in India
Our pictures from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's six-day visit to India.