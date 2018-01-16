Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 16, 2018 | 5:05pm IST

Jallikattu: Taming the bull

A villager is pinned down by a bull as another attempts to control him during the annual bull-taming festival called Jallikattu, which is part of south India's Pongal harvest festival, on the outskirts of Madurai, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
A villager is pinned down by a bull during the annual bull-taming festival called Jallikattu, which is part of south India's Pongal harvest festival, on the outskirts of Madurai, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
A villager attempts to control a bull during the annual bull-taming festival called Jallikattu, which is part of south India's Pongal harvest festival, on the outskirts of Madurai, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
A villager attempts to control a bull during the annual bull-taming festival called Jallikattu, which is part of south India's Pongal harvest festival, on the outskirts of Madurai, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Villagers attempt to control a bull during the annual bull-taming festival called Jallikattu, which is part of south India's Pongal harvest festival, on the outskirts of Madurai, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
India celebrates harvest festival

India celebrates harvest festival

