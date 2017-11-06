Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses
Nestled near a volcano in southern Japan, 450 quake-resistant dome houses put up by a health resort and decorated with flowers and dinosaurs are drawing visitors from across Asia. A dozen polystyrene foam pieces, each so light that two adults can...more
A girl from Singapore runs past a quake-resistant dome house. Despite the light materials, the domes withstood last year's deadly earthquakes in Kumamoto prefecture, where Aso is located, said Masaya Konishi, manager of the Aso Farm Land...more
Interior of a quake-resistant dome house decorated with Japan's popular 'Kumamon' bear character is pictured at the Aso Farm Land resort. "These dome rooms were completely unharmed," Konishi told Reuters. "Not a single pane of glass broke." Wind and...more
A hanger at a quake-resistant dome house decorated with Japan's popular 'Kumamon' bear character. Japan Dome House, the company that makes the polystrene pieces used in the structures, says that after the 2016 earthquakes, sales spiked two to...more
A girl from Singapore jumps on the bed at a quake-resistant dome house. The head of Aso Farm Land resort, Katsuyuki Kitagawa, designed the dome-shaped cabins after being inspired by his work in the Japanese sweets industry, Konishi said. One day,...more
A tourist from Singapore arranges his luggage at a quake-resistant dome house. The colorful result has proven alluring for tourists looking for a quirky family holiday, especially the domes adorned inside and out with images of Japan's popular...more
Visitors walk past a quake-resistant dome house. "We were looking for something very Japan and different that would just be fun," said Singaporean tourist Tsalina Phang, who was staying in a dome house with her two daughters and husband. "This, with...more
A quake-resistant dome house decorated with 'Kumamon'. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A family from Singapore takes a walk around quake-resistant dome houses. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A girl from Singapore comes out of a quake-resistant dome house. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Quake-resistant dome houses are pictured at the Aso Farm Land resort. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
