Jeff Bezos now world's richest person
1: Jeff Bezos of Amazon has unseated fellow tech billionaire Bill Gates as the richest person in the world, profiting from the e-commerce company's meteoric stock rise to reach a fortune of $90.6 billion, Forbes reported. REUTERS/Mike Segar
2: Bill Gates has a net worth of $90.1 billion, according to Forbes. A philanthropist, Gates has given $31.1 billion to charitable causes through 2016. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
3: Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of clothing conglomerate Inditex SA, which includes the Zara fashion chain, is worth $83.5 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
4: Investing icon Warren Buffett is worth $74.3 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
5: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is worth $71.4 billion. REUTERS/Albert Gea
6: Mexican telecommunications tycoon Carlos Slim is worth $69.1 billion. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
7: Oracle chief Larry Ellison is worth $61.9 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
8: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $53.3 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
9: Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, is worth $53.2 billion. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
10 (tied): Charles and David Koch of Koch Industries are each worth $48.5 billion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Deadly monsoon rains lash India
Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.
Portugal battles raging wildfires
Over a thousand firefighters continue to battle fierce flames in central Portugal.
Protesting Trump's military transgender ban
Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's plan to ban transgender people from the U.S. military.
Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations
Firefighters evacuate thousands after a wildfire breaks out on France's Riviera coast overnight.
MORE IN PICTURES
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 34 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.