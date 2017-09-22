Jewish New Year
Jared Stein (L) and Daniel Levitch (R) blow the shofar as Gillian Levitch, 4, watches at a Tashlich ceremony, a Rosh Hashanah ritual to symbolically cast away sins, during the Nashuva Spiritual Community Jewish New Year celebration on Venice Beach in...more
People play instruments during a Tashlich ceremony, a Rosh Hashanah ritual to symbolically cast away sins, during the Nashuva Spiritual Community Jewish New Year celebration on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jews take part in the Tashlich prayer, a Rosh Hashanah ritual, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, in the city of Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims celebrate Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in the town of Uman, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Evan Cowitt throws bread crumbs into the Pacific Ocean during the Tashlich prayer, a Rosh Hashanah ritual to symbolically cast away sins, during the Nashuva Spiritual Community Jewish New Year celebration on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California....more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov on the eve of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in the town of Uman, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A girl runs into the Pacific Ocean at a Tashlich ceremony, a Rosh Hashanah ritual to symbolically cast away sins, during the Nashuva Spiritual Community Jewish New Year celebration on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray on a bank of a lake near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in Uman, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrim have a haircut on the eve of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in the town of Uman, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov on the eve of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in the town of Uman, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov on the eve of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in the town of Uman, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov on the eve of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in the town of Uman, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man blows a shofar, before he takes part in prayer a Tashlich prayer, a Rosh Hashanah ritual, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, in the city of Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
