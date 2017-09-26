Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 26, 2017 | 2:45pm IST

Jim Mattis visits India

India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (L) speaks as U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis looks on during a joint news conference in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (L) speaks as U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis looks on during a joint news conference in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (L) speaks as U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis looks on during a joint news conference in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 11
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (2-L) inspects an honour guard as India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (2-R) looks on in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (2-L) inspects an honour guard as India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (2-R) looks on in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (2-L) inspects an honour guard as India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (2-R) looks on in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 11
India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shakes hands with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis before their meeting in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shakes hands with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis before their meeting in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shakes hands with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis before their meeting in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 11
India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (L) speaks as U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis looks on during a joint news conference in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (L) speaks as U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis looks on during a joint news conference in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (L) speaks as U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis looks on during a joint news conference in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 11
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis listens to a question during a joint news conference in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis listens to a question during a joint news conference in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis listens to a question during a joint news conference in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 11
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis inspects an honour guard in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis inspects an honour guard in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis inspects an honour guard in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 11
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis gestures as he speaks during a joint news conference in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis gestures as he speaks during a joint news conference in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis gestures as he speaks during a joint news conference in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 11
India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman receives U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis before their meeting in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman receives U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis before their meeting in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman receives U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis before their meeting in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 11
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis inspects an honour guard in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis inspects an honour guard in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis inspects an honour guard in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 11
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis inspects an honour guard in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis inspects an honour guard in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis inspects an honour guard in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 11
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis walks after inspecting an honour guard in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis walks after inspecting an honour guard in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis walks after inspecting an honour guard in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearan...

Next Slideshows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle attend the wheelchair tennis event at the Invictus Games in Toronto, marking their first public appearance...

26 Sep 2017
India v Australia: India clinch ODI series

India v Australia: India clinch ODI series

India�s ninth consecutive ODI win also ensured they are now the top ranked team both in tests and the one-day format.

25 Sep 2017
India this week

India this week

Best pictures from around the country this week.

24 Sep 2017
Jewish New Year

Jewish New Year

Jewish faithful around the world celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

23 Sep 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast