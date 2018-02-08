Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 9, 2018 | 3:30am IST

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

A hunter holding his tamed golden eagles rides during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome, Kazakhstan February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A hunter holding his tamed golden eagles rides during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome, Kazakhstan February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
A hunter holding his tamed golden eagles rides during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome, Kazakhstan February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
1 / 10
A tamed golden eagle sits at a grandstand. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A tamed golden eagle sits at a grandstand. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
A tamed golden eagle sits at a grandstand. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
2 / 10
Hunters stay next to a tamed golden eagle. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Hunters stay next to a tamed golden eagle. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Hunters stay next to a tamed golden eagle. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
3 / 10
Hunters with their tamed golden eagles stand during an opening ceremony. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Hunters with their tamed golden eagles stand during an opening ceremony. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Hunters with their tamed golden eagles stand during an opening ceremony. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
4 / 10
Children watch the annual competition of hunters with tamed eagles. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Children watch the annual competition of hunters with tamed eagles. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Children watch the annual competition of hunters with tamed eagles. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
5 / 10
A hunter tries to control his tamed golden eagles. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A hunter tries to control his tamed golden eagles. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
A hunter tries to control his tamed golden eagles. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
6 / 10
A tamed golden eagle soars during the annual hunters competition. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A tamed golden eagle soars during the annual hunters competition. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
A tamed golden eagle soars during the annual hunters competition. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
7 / 10
A tamed golden eagle soars. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A tamed golden eagle soars. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
A tamed golden eagle soars. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
8 / 10
A hunter releases his tamed golden eagle. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A hunter releases his tamed golden eagle. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
A hunter releases his tamed golden eagle. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
9 / 10
Men set up a poster prior to the annual competition. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Men set up a poster prior to the annual competition. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Men set up a poster prior to the annual competition. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

Next Slideshows

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

2:25am IST
Counting the animals

Counting the animals

The Zoological Society of London Zoo holds its annual animal count.

08 Feb 2018
Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel starts handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail.

06 Feb 2018
Oddly India

Oddly India

Offbeat, strange and irregular sights caught on camera.

05 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Who's at the Olympics opening ceremony

Who's at the Olympics opening ceremony

Notable guests at the Pyeongchang Olympic opening ceremony.

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Opening Ceremony flag bearers

Opening Ceremony flag bearers

Athletes march behind their flags as the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics begin.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

India this week

India this week

Our top photos from India this week.

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

The opening ceremony at Vienna's glittering Opera Ball.

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade

Hundreds of thousands pack the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate the Eagles' maiden Super Bowl victory.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast