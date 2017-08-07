Edition:
Kenya gears up for election

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta waves to supporters during the last Jubilee Party campaign rally ahead of the August 8 election in Nakuru, Kenya August 5, 2017. Nervous Kenyans stockpiled food and water on Monday and police prepared emergency first aid kits as families headed to their ethnic heartlands on the eve of an election many fear could descend into violence. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition's presidential candidate Raila Odinga wears oranges and carries his portrait during their final campaign rally at the Uhuru park grounds in Nairobi, Kenya August 5, 2017. Opposition leader Raila Odinga, 72, who lost elections in 2007 and 2013, has already said President Uhuru Kenyatta, 55, can only win if his ruling Jubilee party rigs the vote, a stance that increases the chances of a disputed result and unrest. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
A child plays at the entrance of a polling station pasted with campaign posters in Sarang'ombe ward ahead of the presidential election at the Kisumu Ndogo village in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya August 6, 2017. Opinion polls before Tuesday's presidential election put the pair neck-and-neck. A run-off is possible if neither gains a 50-percent-plus-one majority. Kenyans will also vote for members of parliament and local representatives. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Kenyan lawmaker Sarah Korere (R) greets a supporter during an election campaign rally in the village of Dol Dol in Laikipia County, Kenya, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
An election clerk organises polling material a day ahead of the presidential election in Mombasa, Kenya, August 7, 2017. In 2007, Odinga's call for street protests after problems with the vote count triggered a widespread campaign of ethnic violence in which 1,200 people were killed and 600,000 displaced. The violence also hammered East Africa's biggest economy as regional trade ground to a halt and tourists, the biggest source of foreign exchange, canceled holidays. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Young Turkana tribeswomen sing in a village near Baragoy, Kenya August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Residents queue to buy eggs ahead of the election in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, August 7, 2017. On Sunday, markets and shops in Kisumu were packed with customers stocking up on last-minute essentials. In Nairobi, some shop keepers closed early, pulling down steel shutters or moving stock away from window displays. REUTERS/Brian Inganga

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Police officers tasked with protecting polling stations listen to instructions by their superiors before leaving for their respective stations, ahead of the presidential election in Mombasa, Kenya August 7, 2017. Wilson Njenga, a central government official overseeing the western region, said police had received disaster equipment including first aid but insisted it was all part of normal contingency planning. "We don't want to be caught flat-footed," he told reporters. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Kenyan farmer Gerald Maina, holds a machete as he patrols the edge of the Rift Valley after a spate of attacks in Kamweje village in Laikipia County, Kenya, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Men sit on the side of a cart next to a wall pasted with campaign posters ahead of the presidential election in Mombasa, Kenya August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
A man cycles past riot police water canons patrolling ahead of the presidential election in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Inganga

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
A Turkana tribeswoman holds her child in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Faithful of the African Roho Musalaba Church sing hymns during a special service to pray for a peaceful presidential election in Kisumu Ndogo village in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Turkana men pray outside a Legio Maria African Mission Church in Loiyangalani, Kenya August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (2nd R) and Deputy President William Ruto (3rd R) listen to Bishop John Brown Masinde during a church service at Deliverance Church Umoja in Nairobi, Kenya August 6, 2017. Kenyatta, who six years ago was sitting in the dock in The Hague on charges of crimes against humanity for orchestrating the 2007 violence, urged a peaceful vote and outcome. "No matter the result of this election, we must stand together as one people. Above all, we must reject intimidation. We must reject violence or any attempt to divide us," he said in a televised national address. "We are all Kenyans." The case against him collapsed in 2015 for lack of evidence. Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Voters search for their names on an electorate list near a polling station ahead of the presidential election in Mombasa, Kenya, August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) party, is surrounded by supporters from the Maasai community as he arrives on top of a car to an election rally in Suswa, Kenya, August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition arrives for their final campaign rally at the Uhuru park grounds in Nairobi, Kenya August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, addresses supporters during their final campaign rally at the Uhuru park grounds in Nairobi, Kenya August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
A supporter of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta cheers during the last Jubilee Party campaign rally ahead of the August 8 election in Nakuru, Kenya August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
Kenyans pray during a rally calling for peace ahead of Kenya's August 8 election in Nairobi, Kenya July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Donkeys wearing masks depicting Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta stand during a Jubilee Party election rally in Nairobi, Kenya. July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
Loaders push a motorcycle atop a public bus for passengers traveling to the countryside ahead of the general election in Nairobi, Kenya August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
Turkana tribesmen walk with guns to protect their cattle from rival tribes near Baragoy, Kenya August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
