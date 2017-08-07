Kenya gears up for election
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta waves to supporters during the last Jubilee Party campaign rally ahead of the August 8 election in Nakuru, Kenya August 5, 2017. Nervous Kenyans stockpiled food and water on Monday and police prepared emergency first...more
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition's presidential candidate Raila Odinga wears oranges and carries his portrait during their final campaign rally at the Uhuru park grounds in Nairobi, Kenya August 5, 2017....more
A child plays at the entrance of a polling station pasted with campaign posters in Sarang'ombe ward ahead of the presidential election at the Kisumu Ndogo village in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya August 6, 2017. Opinion polls before Tuesday's...more
Kenyan lawmaker Sarah Korere (R) greets a supporter during an election campaign rally in the village of Dol Dol in Laikipia County, Kenya, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An election clerk organises polling material a day ahead of the presidential election in Mombasa, Kenya, August 7, 2017. In 2007, Odinga's call for street protests after problems with the vote count triggered a widespread campaign of ethnic violence...more
Young Turkana tribeswomen sing in a village near Baragoy, Kenya August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Residents queue to buy eggs ahead of the election in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, August 7, 2017. On Sunday, markets and shops in Kisumu were packed with customers stocking up on last-minute essentials. In Nairobi, some shop keepers closed early,...more
Police officers tasked with protecting polling stations listen to instructions by their superiors before leaving for their respective stations, ahead of the presidential election in Mombasa, Kenya August 7, 2017. Wilson Njenga, a central government...more
Kenyan farmer Gerald Maina, holds a machete as he patrols the edge of the Rift Valley after a spate of attacks in Kamweje village in Laikipia County, Kenya, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Men sit on the side of a cart next to a wall pasted with campaign posters ahead of the presidential election in Mombasa, Kenya August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man cycles past riot police water canons patrolling ahead of the presidential election in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Inganga
A Turkana tribeswoman holds her child in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Faithful of the African Roho Musalaba Church sing hymns during a special service to pray for a peaceful presidential election in Kisumu Ndogo village in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Turkana men pray outside a Legio Maria African Mission Church in Loiyangalani, Kenya August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (2nd R) and Deputy President William Ruto (3rd R) listen to Bishop John Brown Masinde during a church service at Deliverance Church Umoja in Nairobi, Kenya August 6, 2017. Kenyatta, who six years ago was sitting in...more
Voters search for their names on an electorate list near a polling station ahead of the presidential election in Mombasa, Kenya, August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) party, is surrounded by supporters from the Maasai community as he arrives on top of a car to an election rally in Suswa, Kenya, August 2, 2017....more
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition arrives for their final campaign rally at the Uhuru park grounds in Nairobi, Kenya August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, addresses supporters during their final campaign rally at the Uhuru park grounds in Nairobi, Kenya August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas...more
A supporter of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta cheers during the last Jubilee Party campaign rally ahead of the August 8 election in Nakuru, Kenya August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Kenyans pray during a rally calling for peace ahead of Kenya's August 8 election in Nairobi, Kenya July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Donkeys wearing masks depicting Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta stand during a Jubilee Party election rally in Nairobi, Kenya. July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Loaders push a motorcycle atop a public bus for passengers traveling to the countryside ahead of the general election in Nairobi, Kenya August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Turkana tribesmen walk with guns to protect their cattle from rival tribes near Baragoy, Kenya August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
