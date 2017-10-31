Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Oct 31, 2017 | 10:20pm IST

Kenyan opposition calls for calm

Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
1 / 20
Women hurry past riot police in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Women hurry past riot police in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Women hurry past riot police in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
2 / 20
Anti-riot police stand behind barricades set on fire by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Anti-riot police stand behind barricades set on fire by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Anti-riot police stand behind barricades set on fire by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
3 / 20
Anti-riot police stand on the side of a road during a protest by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Anti-riot police stand on the side of a road during a protest by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Anti-riot police stand on the side of a road during a protest by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
4 / 20
Anti-riot police stand behind barricades set on fire by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Anti-riot police stand behind barricades set on fire by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Anti-riot police stand behind barricades set on fire by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
5 / 20
Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
6 / 20
A woman runs in front of a policeman during clashes between opposition supporters and police in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman runs in front of a policeman during clashes between opposition supporters and police in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
A woman runs in front of a policeman during clashes between opposition supporters and police in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 20
A man walks with his hands up in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A man walks with his hands up in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
A man walks with his hands up in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
8 / 20
People run past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

People run past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People run past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
9 / 20
People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
10 / 20
A man runs in front of a property that was set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A man runs in front of a property that was set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
A man runs in front of a property that was set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
11 / 20
Rioters push a cupboard in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Rioters push a cupboard in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Rioters push a cupboard in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
12 / 20
Anti riot police attempt to disperse rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Anti riot police attempt to disperse rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Anti riot police attempt to disperse rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
13 / 20
A man carries off a table as rioters loot a property in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A man carries off a table as rioters loot a property in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
A man carries off a table as rioters loot a property in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
14 / 20
A motorcyclist rides past a burning barricade in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A motorcyclist rides past a burning barricade in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
A motorcyclist rides past a burning barricade in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
15 / 20
Opposition supporters carry a protester injured during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Opposition supporters carry a protester injured during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Opposition supporters carry a protester injured during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 20
Anti riot police drive past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Anti riot police drive past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Anti riot police drive past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
17 / 20
Opposition supporters take cover during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Opposition supporters take cover during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Opposition supporters take cover during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
18 / 20
A police officer walks by a burning barricade during an opposition protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A police officer walks by a burning barricade during an opposition protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
A police officer walks by a burning barricade during an opposition protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
19 / 20
An opposition supporter looks at police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An opposition supporter looks at police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
An opposition supporter looks at police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Pride in Taipei

Pride in Taipei

Next Slideshows

Pride in Taipei

Pride in Taipei

People take to the streets in Taipei during the first gay pride parade since Taiwan�s constitutional court declared that same-sex couples have the right to...

31 Oct 2017
Moustaches of India

Moustaches of India

The long and the short of moustaches, also known as moochh in Hindi.

30 Oct 2017
Oddly India

Oddly India

Quirky, yet oddly regular sights from around the country.

30 Oct 2017
London Comic Con

London Comic Con

Attendees dress up for London Comic Con.

27 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York City after a vehicle drove down a bike path that runs alongside the Hudson River in Manhattan, police said.

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

Dance demonstration

Dance demonstration

Ballet dancers perform to protest the Municipal Theatre withholding their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro.

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya wait in the rain for permission to cross the border into Bangladesh.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Halloween at the White House

Halloween at the White House

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats at the White House.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast