Kenyan opposition leader returns
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga is sprayed with water by police in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui is hit by another car as riot police disperse the convoy of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, upon Odinga's return to Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui rolls to safety after he was hit by another car as riot police dispersed the convoy of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, upon Odinga's return to Nairobi....more
Riot police use stones to disperse the convoy of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition as they attempt to access the Uhuru Park grounds upon his return in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An anti-riot police officer fires tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man makes his way through rising tear gas fired by riot police officers to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition is welcomed by his supporters upon his return in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An injured supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition walks after he clams he was stabbed during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A supporter of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition gestures during a rally in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Police spray water to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
The driver to Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui secures his damaged car after he was hit by another vehicle as riot police dispersed the convoy of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in...more
Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui lies in a trench after he was hit by another car as riot police dispersed the convoy of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition upon Odinga's return to Nairobi....more
A Kenyan policeman throws stones at Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui's car, as riot police dispersed the convoy of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Anti-riot police fire live bullets into the air to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition attend a rally in the Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga flee teargas during protests in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Anti-riot police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition clash with police officers in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An injured supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga lies on the ground in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, run as riot police officers fire tear gas to disperse them along Mombasa Road, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Next Slideshows
Inside the Museum of the Bible
Washington's new Museum of the Bible opens its doors for a media preview.
Smog engulfs New Delhi
Smog engulfs New Delhi
India this week
A look at our best photos from India this week.
Dogs of the world
Canine capers at the World Dog Show in Leipzig, Germany.
MORE IN PICTURES
Bollywood: a history of protests
A lookback at the pictures of people staging protests across the country over Bollywood movies.
India this week
Our top photos this week.
Fiery protests in Greece
Protesters clash with police following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece.
Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster
Tesla debuts an electric heavy duty truck and new $200,000 sports car.
Delhi's toxic smog
A thick cloud of toxic smog 12 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Latin Grammy red carpet
Fashion and style from the Latin Grammy Awards.