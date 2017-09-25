Edition:
Kurds vote in independence referendum

A woman shows her ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Halabja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Peshmerga fighters arrive to vote near Kurdish frontlines during the Kurds' independence referendum in Sheikh Amir, Iraq. REUTERS/Marius Bosch

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Kurdish women show their ink-stained fingers during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A man arrives to cast his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A woman casts her vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A man shows his ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Kurdish people attend a rally to show their support for the independence referendum in Duhuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A boy carries the Kurdish flag to show his support for the independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Kurds celebrate during their independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A man casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
People look for their names on the lists at a polling station, during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A woman shows her ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A Peshmarga woman offers sweets at a polling station during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Displaced women from the Yazidi minority arrive to vote during their independence referendum at a refugee camp on the outskert of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Supporters of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) gather during a rally in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A woman arrives to vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Kurdish security men inspect people during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Supporters of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) wave party flags during a rally in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
A man arrives to vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A policeman casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
People queue outside a polling station to cast their vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A member of Peshmerga forces stains his finger with ink during Kurds independence referendum in Sheikh Amir village, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A Kurdish man holds an Israeli and Kurdish flags during a rally to show their support for the upcoming September 25th independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
People attend a demonstration in support of the referendum for independence of Kurdish Iraq in front of the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
