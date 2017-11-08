Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 8, 2017 | 10:35pm IST

Labor of love French chateau for sale

A view shows the ''Rotunda of Abundance'' and the sculpture "L'Abondance" (circa 1752) by Lambert-Sigisbert Adam known as Adam l'aine (1700-1759) in front of the facade of the Chateau de Menars. The vast 18th-century chateau on the banks of France's River Loire is likely to be sold for just a fraction of the amount a Middle Eastern businessman, inspired by his passion for a long-dead royal mistress, has spent restoring it. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A view shows the ''Rotunda of Abundance'' and the sculpture "L'Abondance" (circa 1752) by Lambert-Sigisbert Adam known as Adam l'aine (1700-1759) in front of the facade of the Chateau de Menars. The vast 18th-century chateau on the banks of France's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A view shows the ''Rotunda of Abundance'' and the sculpture "L'Abondance" (circa 1752) by Lambert-Sigisbert Adam known as Adam l'aine (1700-1759) in front of the facade of the Chateau de Menars. The vast 18th-century chateau on the banks of France's River Loire is likely to be sold for just a fraction of the amount a Middle Eastern businessman, inspired by his passion for a long-dead royal mistress, has spent restoring it. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 13
The music room of Madame de Pompadour in the Chateau de Menars. Edmond Baysari, 83, a Lebanese-born, Monaco-based property developer, bought the Chateau de Menars in the early 1980s and has spent the past three decades painstakingly restoring it to its original glory at a cost of more than $100 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The music room of Madame de Pompadour in the Chateau de Menars. Edmond Baysari, 83, a Lebanese-born, Monaco-based property developer, bought the Chateau de Menars in the early 1980s and has spent the past three decades painstakingly restoring it to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
The music room of Madame de Pompadour in the Chateau de Menars. Edmond Baysari, 83, a Lebanese-born, Monaco-based property developer, bought the Chateau de Menars in the early 1980s and has spent the past three decades painstakingly restoring it to its original glory at a cost of more than $100 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 13
A painting "Portrait of Marquise de Pompadour, 1759" (R) by French painter Francois Boucher (1703-1770) is seen on a wall. All the while Baysari has been inspired by Jeanne-Antoinette Poisson, better known as Madame de Pompadour, the chief mistress of King Louis XV (1710-1774). She bought and embellished the chateau on a grandiose scale in the 1760s. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A painting "Portrait of Marquise de Pompadour, 1759" (R) by French painter Francois Boucher (1703-1770) is seen on a wall. All the while Baysari has been inspired by Jeanne-Antoinette Poisson, better known as Madame de Pompadour, the chief mistress...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A painting "Portrait of Marquise de Pompadour, 1759" (R) by French painter Francois Boucher (1703-1770) is seen on a wall. All the while Baysari has been inspired by Jeanne-Antoinette Poisson, better known as Madame de Pompadour, the chief mistress of King Louis XV (1710-1774). She bought and embellished the chateau on a grandiose scale in the 1760s. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 13
With 62 bedrooms, more than 12,000 square meters (130,000 square feet) of living space, elegant gardens that descend to the banks of the Loire and a cobbled courtyard large enough to land a helicopter, the chateau is any billionaire's dream. The wine cellar has room for more than 30,000 bottles. Even more extravagantly, the property sports a wine-press that has never been used. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

With 62 bedrooms, more than 12,000 square meters (130,000 square feet) of living space, elegant gardens that descend to the banks of the Loire and a cobbled courtyard large enough to land a helicopter, the chateau is any billionaire's dream. The wine...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
With 62 bedrooms, more than 12,000 square meters (130,000 square feet) of living space, elegant gardens that descend to the banks of the Loire and a cobbled courtyard large enough to land a helicopter, the chateau is any billionaire's dream. The wine cellar has room for more than 30,000 bottles. Even more extravagantly, the property sports a wine-press that has never been used. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 13
A view shows the Marquis de Marigny's bedroom. After decades of work on everything from the 18th century kitchen to the library and living spaces, Baysari has decided to sell. That means dropping a project that has filled the best part of his life since he retired at 32 with riches made in real estate. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A view shows the Marquis de Marigny's bedroom. After decades of work on everything from the 18th century kitchen to the library and living spaces, Baysari has decided to sell. That means dropping a project that has filled the best part of his life...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A view shows the Marquis de Marigny's bedroom. After decades of work on everything from the 18th century kitchen to the library and living spaces, Baysari has decided to sell. That means dropping a project that has filled the best part of his life since he retired at 32 with riches made in real estate. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
5 / 13
One of the facades of the Chateau de Menars. The property magnate fell for the late de Pompadour as a young man, fascinated by her giddying rise to prominence, according to his lawyer Jack Anderson, the sale handler. "She was a renaissance woman, and he's a renaissance man," Anderson said. De Pompadour was a patron of the arts who expanded her palace with help from celebrated architects of the day, including Ange-Jacques Gabriel, who worked at Versailles. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

One of the facades of the Chateau de Menars. The property magnate fell for the late de Pompadour as a young man, fascinated by her giddying rise to prominence, according to his lawyer Jack Anderson, the sale handler. "She was a renaissance woman, and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
One of the facades of the Chateau de Menars. The property magnate fell for the late de Pompadour as a young man, fascinated by her giddying rise to prominence, according to his lawyer Jack Anderson, the sale handler. "She was a renaissance woman, and he's a renaissance man," Anderson said. De Pompadour was a patron of the arts who expanded her palace with help from celebrated architects of the day, including Ange-Jacques Gabriel, who worked at Versailles. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
6 / 13
A staircase in the Chateau de Menars. Anderson expects a sale at between 20 and 30 million dollars, adding that his client is relaxed about a price tag that pales next to his investment. "He realizes that destiny is going to take him - and hopefully he will be well-received by Madame Pompadour in the next world!" REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A staircase in the Chateau de Menars. Anderson expects a sale at between 20 and 30 million dollars, adding that his client is relaxed about a price tag that pales next to his investment. "He realizes that destiny is going to take him - and hopefully...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A staircase in the Chateau de Menars. Anderson expects a sale at between 20 and 30 million dollars, adding that his client is relaxed about a price tag that pales next to his investment. "He realizes that destiny is going to take him - and hopefully he will be well-received by Madame Pompadour in the next world!" REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 13
A two-wheeled cart is seen at the Orangerie. Famous visitors in the chateau's heyday included Voltaire. In Baysari's time, they included U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, whom he paired up for an informal summit. Others were rocker Mick Jagger and Britain's Prince Charles. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A two-wheeled cart is seen at the Orangerie. Famous visitors in the chateau's heyday included Voltaire. In Baysari's time, they included U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, whom he paired up for an informal summit....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A two-wheeled cart is seen at the Orangerie. Famous visitors in the chateau's heyday included Voltaire. In Baysari's time, they included U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, whom he paired up for an informal summit. Others were rocker Mick Jagger and Britain's Prince Charles. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 13
"His (Baysari's) goal is to know that it's in the hands of someone who's going to continue the beauty of the chateau and maintain it," Anderson said. Whoever buys will need deep pockets. Current managers say it costs at least 450,000 euros a year to maintain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

"His (Baysari's) goal is to know that it's in the hands of someone who's going to continue the beauty of the chateau and maintain it," Anderson said. Whoever buys will need deep pockets. Current managers say it costs at least 450,000 euros a year to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
"His (Baysari's) goal is to know that it's in the hands of someone who's going to continue the beauty of the chateau and maintain it," Anderson said. Whoever buys will need deep pockets. Current managers say it costs at least 450,000 euros a year to maintain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 13
A painting "Portrait of Marquise de Pompadour, 1759" (R) by French painter Francois Boucher (1703-1770). REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A painting "Portrait of Marquise de Pompadour, 1759" (R) by French painter Francois Boucher (1703-1770). REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A painting "Portrait of Marquise de Pompadour, 1759" (R) by French painter Francois Boucher (1703-1770). REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 13
The facade of the Chateau de Menars. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The facade of the Chateau de Menars. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
The facade of the Chateau de Menars. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 13
A staircase in the Chateau de Menars. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A staircase in the Chateau de Menars. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A staircase in the Chateau de Menars. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 13
The front garden and the facade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The front garden and the facade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
The front garden and the facade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Smog engulfs New Delhi

Smog engulfs New Delhi

Next Slideshows

Smog engulfs New Delhi

Smog engulfs New Delhi

Smog engulfs New Delhi

08 Nov 2017
100 years since Russian Revolution

100 years since Russian Revolution

Parades and events mark a century since the Bolshevik revolution that led to the rise of the Soviet Union.

08 Nov 2017
Jerusalem's tangled webs

Jerusalem's tangled webs

Millions of long-jawed spiders create giant cobwebs that envelop a forest, a phenomenon rarely seen in the Middle East.

08 Nov 2017
Belgian royals visit India

Belgian royals visit India

Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are on an official trip to India.

07 Nov 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Britain's Prince Charles, wife in India

Britain's Prince Charles, wife in India

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are on an official visit to India.

CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

Style at the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

Victims of the Texas church shooting

Victims of the Texas church shooting

The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Cleaning up the Niger Delta

Cleaning up the Niger Delta

Nearly a decade after two catastrophic oil spills on the Bodo Creek, a comprehensive cleanup has finally been launched in the southern Nigerian region.

Fall colors

Fall colors

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

Smog engulfs New Delhi

Smog engulfs New Delhi

Smog engulfs New Delhi

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fog forces Trump to cancel secret trip to DMZ

Fog forces Trump to cancel secret trip to DMZ

President Trump's secret attempt to visit the heavily fortified demilitarized zone is defeated by fog and mist.

Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast