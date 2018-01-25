Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced on Wednesday to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic medalists....more
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks. The sentencing followed an extraordinary weeklong hearing that saw a parade of Nassar victims tell their stories in raw and unflinching terms, describing how he used medical treatments and...more
After the verdict, the president of Michigan State University, Lou Anna Simon, said she was resigning after facing a barrage of criticism for not doing enough to halt the abuse. "As tragedies are politicized, blame is inevitable. As president, it is...more
Michigan State University Police Chief Jim Dunlap embraces victim Kyle Stephens after the sentencing. "He's going away for a really long time," Stephens said. "He's not practicing medicine anymore. He's not fooling anyone anymore. I think all these...more
Larry Nassar is led from the courtroom past victims following his sentencing hearing. "I've just signed your death warrant," Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Nassar in imposing the penalty, after delivering a searing rebuke...more
But Aquilina dismissed his statement as insincere, reading aloud from a letter Nassar wrote to her in which he claimed he was a good doctor who was "manipulated" into pleading guilty, drawing gasps from courtroom spectators. Nassar also claimed his...more
Some victims dabbed their eyes after Aquilina spoke, while Rachael Denhollander, the first victim to come forward publicly in 2016, smiled. Denhollander (pictured) was the last of the victims to speak on Wednesday, described by Aquilina as "the...more
Michigan Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis said the conclusion of Nassar's case takes the victims' shame and puts it "where it belongs, right on him ... At this particular moment in history, this sentence and hearing will be viewed as a...more
Victim Isabel Hutchins is comforted by family after speaking. Although Nassar only admitted to seven instances of abuse in the case, Aquilina allowed other victims to speak at his sentencing. Throughout much of the proceedings, the bespectacled...more
Victim Kaylee Lorincz said: "I'm so thankful for Judge Aquilina and all the work that she has put into it and the team has put into it. I'm kind of at a loss for words right now. I've been crying all day, but I'm so happy." Kaylee's mother Lisa said:...more
Eighteen-year-old Emily Morales said she wanted to forgive the former MSU doctor Larry Nassar and asked that he apologize to her. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A victim reacts as Larry Nassar speaks during his sentencing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Sterling Riethman speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Kyle Stephens said Larry Nassar, a family friend, began molesting her when she was 6 years old and her parents did not believe her when she told them. "You convinced my parents that I was a liar," Stephens said. "Little girls don't stay little...more
Dr. Larry Nassar listens to a victim during his sentencing hearing. Nassar, 54, the national medical coordinator for USA Gymnastics and prominent physician at Michigan State University's sports clinic, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree...more
Three-time gold medalist Aly Raisman excoriated Nassar for sexually abusing her and other young women entrusted to his care and also lambasted the Olympic organization that failed for years to protect the athletes. Raisman, 23, stared directly at...more
Victim and former gymnast Jordyn Wieber speaks at the sentencing hearing. Wieber was a member of the gold medal-winning women's team at the 2012 London Olympics. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Raisman said she had not planned to provide her testimony, but she was inspired by other victims who had taken the podium. Her anger was targeted as well at USA Gymnastics and her dismay at what she felt is a lackluster reaction to the scandal by...more
Donna Markham, the mother of Chelsea Markham, testified her daughter was molested by Nassar after seeking treatment for a back injury she suffered in a fall off a balance beam when she was 10, Sports Illustrated reported. Chelsea never recovered from...more
Thomas Brennan, a youth gymnastics coach, confronted Nassar in a Michigan courtroom on the second day of a sentencing hearing. "For the record, go to hell," Brennan said, glowering at Nassar. Brennan's outburst came as he stood next to one of...more
A mother of one-time U.S. Gymnastics team member, Maggie Nichols, who tried to qualify to compete in the 2016 Olympic Games, makes a statement. "A real doctor never sees a child alone," said Gina Nichols, who said she is a registered nurse and whose...more
Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, seen here talking to Nassar, has addressed each victim and repeatedly said she will make certain Nassar gets a lengthy prison sentence. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence. "He will die there," Aquilina...more
Prosecutor Angela Povilaitis reads a statement for victim and gymnast McKayla Maroney: "As it turns out much to my demise, Dr. Nassar was not a doctor, he in fact was and forever shall be a child molester, a monster of a human being, end of story. He...more
Emma Ann Miller speaks alongside her mother Leslie Miller (R). Miller, 15, says Michigan State University is still billing her mother for appointments she had with Nassar. Miller said she was 'possibly the last child' he ever assaulted. She said her...more
Victim Clasina Syrovy: "With my mom in the room, he would perform these 'treatments', he would see tears leaking out of my eyes and make comments like, 'I have to get really deep in there' and 'I can tell it's very tight'. I thought nothing of it, I...more
Jade Capua: "You broke and shattered a lot of girls. You manipulated us to trust you because you're a doctor and doctors do no wrong, only heal. You are not a healer. You perform acts of depravity, just as my English teacher described. You are also...more
Victim and former gymnast Whitney Mergens: "He believed he could relieve some back pain. With my mother in the room, he managed to slip his cold bare hands up my shorts and slid his fingers into the most personal area of my body. As he pushed I was...more
Tiffany Thomas Lopez, a former member of USA softball team: "I imagine hitting you, if i ever had the opportunity to see you again. Instead I will allow my thoughts and my feelings to hit your heart. You and your actions have walked with me every...more
Kamerin Moore: "Larry, initially I was hesitant to come speak here, not because I didn't have anything to say to you but because I didn't want the child I am carrying to be in the same room as a child molester. Even unborn life shouldn't be subjected...more
Jamie Dantzscher: "How dare you ask any of us for forgiveness. And how dare you act like you care for a second about our healing ... You're a pathetic monster who is only sorry you got caught. I'm here today with all these other women, not victims...more
Former U.S. National team member Jeanette Antolin: "You made me believe that you were my friend. You deceived me, you manipulated me and you abused me. I truly believe that you are the spawn of Satan. You used your hotel room as a personal playground...more
Krista Wakeman comforts her mother as she speaks: "I felt my own sense of guilt because I was only 16 years old and I should have stopped this monster from hurting other girls because I know what he did to me was wrong." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Alexis Moore: "Are you remorseful for your actions and all of the lives that you have changed forever?" REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina addresses Larry Nassar, admonishing him after he complained that it's too hard to listen to victim's testimony. Nassar wrote a six-page, single-spaced letter to the judge saying he was concerned about his mental...more
Larry Nassar sits in the courtroom during his sentencing hearing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Megan Ginter speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Anya Gillengerten is comforted by her boyfriend as she speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former gymnast and victim Amanda Smith speaks while accompanied by her husband. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Kaylee McDowell speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Bayle Pickle speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Catherine Gordon speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Amy Labadie is comforted after speaking. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former gymnast Bailey Lorencen speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Hannah Morrow speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Lindsay Woolever speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Nicole Walker, a former gymnast, speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Ashley Yost speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victims and former gymnasts Maddie (L) and Kara Johnson hold hands as they speak. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and gymnast Chelsea Zerfas speaks as he mother looks on (R). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former gymnast Samantha Ursch speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Jennifer Bedford speaks to Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and gymnast Lindsey Lemke speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Helena Weick, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Michigan State University (MSU) President Lou Anna Simon attends the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and gymnast Lindsey Lemke speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former gymnast Nicole Reeb speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Amanda Cormier speaks to Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Jennifer Hayes wipes tears while speaking during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Stephanie Robinson, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Olivia Cowan wipes her tears as she delivers a victim impact testimony during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Carrie Hogan speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Kayla Spycher speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Kayla Spycher is comforted by her mother after speaking during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Jaime Doski speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Annette Hill (L) reacts as she delivers a victim impact testimony during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid?
Victim Ashley Erickson is comforted by her family after addressing Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Jillian Swinehart speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Brianne Randall speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Selena Brennan speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Anna Dayton speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Mattie Larson speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Isabel Hutchins holds an item while speaking. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Alison Chaubette speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Natalie Woodland speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Whitney Burns speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
