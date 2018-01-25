Edition:
Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced on Wednesday to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic medalists. Before the sentence was announced, Nassar apologized to his victims, telling them, "I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced on Wednesday to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic medalists. Before the sentence was announced, Nassar apologized to his victims, telling them, "I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks. The sentencing followed an extraordinary weeklong hearing that saw a parade of Nassar victims tell their stories in raw and unflinching terms, describing how he used medical treatments and their own trust to justify penetrating their bodies with his fingers. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks. The sentencing followed an extraordinary weeklong hearing that saw a parade of Nassar victims tell their stories in raw and unflinching terms, describing how he used medical treatments and their own trust to justify penetrating their bodies with his fingers. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
After the verdict, the president of Michigan State University, Lou Anna Simon, said she was resigning after facing a barrage of criticism for not doing enough to halt the abuse. "As tragedies are politicized, blame is inevitable. As president, it is only natural that I am the focus of this anger," Simon said in her resignation letter. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

After the verdict, the president of Michigan State University, Lou Anna Simon, said she was resigning after facing a barrage of criticism for not doing enough to halt the abuse. "As tragedies are politicized, blame is inevitable. As president, it is only natural that I am the focus of this anger," Simon said in her resignation letter. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Michigan State University Police Chief Jim Dunlap embraces victim Kyle Stephens after the sentencing. "He's going away for a really long time," Stephens said. "He's not practicing medicine anymore. He's not fooling anyone anymore. I think all these little girls grew up into strong women that really rocked his world." Dunlap said: "Despite everything, today is a day that everybody can believe that the criminal justice system worked together, and hopefully that will have a result in more people coming forward -- and that's the important message." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Michigan State University Police Chief Jim Dunlap embraces victim Kyle Stephens after the sentencing. "He's going away for a really long time," Stephens said. "He's not practicing medicine anymore. He's not fooling anyone anymore. I think all these little girls grew up into strong women that really rocked his world." Dunlap said: "Despite everything, today is a day that everybody can believe that the criminal justice system worked together, and hopefully that will have a result in more people coming forward -- and that's the important message." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Larry Nassar is led from the courtroom past victims following his sentencing hearing. "I've just signed your death warrant," Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Nassar in imposing the penalty, after delivering a searing rebuke of his years of abuse. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Larry Nassar is led from the courtroom past victims following his sentencing hearing. "I've just signed your death warrant," Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Nassar in imposing the penalty, after delivering a searing rebuke of his years of abuse. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
But Aquilina dismissed his statement as insincere, reading aloud from a letter Nassar wrote to her in which he claimed he was a good doctor who was "manipulated" into pleading guilty, drawing gasps from courtroom spectators. Nassar also claimed his accusers fabricated claims to gain money and fame and wrote, "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned." "This letter tells me you still do not own what you did," Aquilina said, after angrily tossing the sheet of paper aside. "I wouldn't send my dogs to you, sir." Aquilina also said he will be required to make restitution to them. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

But Aquilina dismissed his statement as insincere, reading aloud from a letter Nassar wrote to her in which he claimed he was a good doctor who was "manipulated" into pleading guilty, drawing gasps from courtroom spectators. Nassar also claimed his accusers fabricated claims to gain money and fame and wrote, "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned." "This letter tells me you still do not own what you did," Aquilina said, after angrily tossing the sheet of paper aside. "I wouldn't send my dogs to you, sir." Aquilina also said he will be required to make restitution to them. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Some victims dabbed their eyes after Aquilina spoke, while Rachael Denhollander, the first victim to come forward publicly in 2016, smiled. Denhollander (pictured) was the last of the victims to speak on Wednesday, described by Aquilina as "the bravest person I have ever had in my courtroom." When asked by a reporter if 175 years was the right sentence, Denhollander said: "Absolutely. I am very grateful for Judge Aquilina and the leadership she's shown for all of us." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Some victims dabbed their eyes after Aquilina spoke, while Rachael Denhollander, the first victim to come forward publicly in 2016, smiled. Denhollander (pictured) was the last of the victims to speak on Wednesday, described by Aquilina as "the bravest person I have ever had in my courtroom." When asked by a reporter if 175 years was the right sentence, Denhollander said: "Absolutely. I am very grateful for Judge Aquilina and the leadership she's shown for all of us." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Michigan Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis said the conclusion of Nassar's case takes the victims' shame and puts it "where it belongs, right on him ... At this particular moment in history, this sentence and hearing will be viewed as a turning point in how our community, our state, our nation, our culture looks at sexual abuse," she said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Michigan Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis said the conclusion of Nassar's case takes the victims' shame and puts it "where it belongs, right on him ... At this particular moment in history, this sentence and hearing will be viewed as a turning point in how our community, our state, our nation, our culture looks at sexual abuse," she said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Isabel Hutchins is comforted by family after speaking. Although Nassar only admitted to seven instances of abuse in the case, Aquilina allowed other victims to speak at his sentencing. Throughout much of the proceedings, the bespectacled Nassar sat with his head bowed, rarely making eye contact with his victims. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Isabel Hutchins is comforted by family after speaking. Although Nassar only admitted to seven instances of abuse in the case, Aquilina allowed other victims to speak at his sentencing. Throughout much of the proceedings, the bespectacled Nassar sat with his head bowed, rarely making eye contact with his victims. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Kaylee Lorincz said: "I'm so thankful for Judge Aquilina and all the work that she has put into it and the team has put into it. I'm kind of at a loss for words right now. I've been crying all day, but I'm so happy." Kaylee's mother Lisa said: "She just is so grown up and so poised, and it was so heartfelt. And, it's like, my brain went back to when she used to compete, and you'd be like, 'oh, that was really good' and I was really proud -- and other things, like when she got her scholarship. Those are nothing compared to how proud I am of her. She's way stronger than I am." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Kaylee Lorincz said: "I'm so thankful for Judge Aquilina and all the work that she has put into it and the team has put into it. I'm kind of at a loss for words right now. I've been crying all day, but I'm so happy." Kaylee's mother Lisa said: "She just is so grown up and so poised, and it was so heartfelt. And, it's like, my brain went back to when she used to compete, and you'd be like, 'oh, that was really good' and I was really proud -- and other things, like when she got her scholarship. Those are nothing compared to how proud I am of her. She's way stronger than I am." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Eighteen-year-old Emily Morales said she wanted to forgive the former MSU doctor Larry Nassar and asked that he apologize to her. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Eighteen-year-old Emily Morales said she wanted to forgive the former MSU doctor Larry Nassar and asked that he apologize to her. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A victim reacts as Larry Nassar speaks during his sentencing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A victim reacts as Larry Nassar speaks during his sentencing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Sterling Riethman speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Sterling Riethman speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Kyle Stephens said Larry Nassar, a family friend, began molesting her when she was 6 years old and her parents did not believe her when she told them. "You convinced my parents that I was a liar," Stephens said. "Little girls don't stay little forever," she added. "They grow into strong women that return to destroy your world." Once her father realized she was telling the truth, he took his own life, Stephens said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Kyle Stephens said Larry Nassar, a family friend, began molesting her when she was 6 years old and her parents did not believe her when she told them. "You convinced my parents that I was a liar," Stephens said. "Little girls don't stay little forever," she added. "They grow into strong women that return to destroy your world." Once her father realized she was telling the truth, he took his own life, Stephens said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Dr. Larry Nassar listens to a victim during his sentencing hearing. Nassar, 54, the national medical coordinator for USA Gymnastics and prominent physician at Michigan State University's sports clinic, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault before Aquilina in November. He is already serving a 60-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in July to child pornography charges in federal court. Nassar has sat through the proceedings with his head bowed, not making eye contact with the victims. He apologized for his crimes at the November hearing, local media reported. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dr. Larry Nassar listens to a victim during his sentencing hearing. Nassar, 54, the national medical coordinator for USA Gymnastics and prominent physician at Michigan State University's sports clinic, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault before Aquilina in November. He is already serving a 60-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in July to child pornography charges in federal court. Nassar has sat through the proceedings with his head bowed, not making eye contact with the victims. He apologized for his crimes at the November hearing, local media reported. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Three-time gold medalist Aly Raisman excoriated Nassar for sexually abusing her and other young women entrusted to his care and also lambasted the Olympic organization that failed for years to protect the athletes. Raisman, 23, stared directly at Nassar as she read her 15-minute statement in court. "We have our voices and we will not be silenced," said Raisman, the co-captain of the women's gymnastics squad at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games. "I'm no longer that little girl you met in Australia who you first began grooming and manipulating." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Three-time gold medalist Aly Raisman excoriated Nassar for sexually abusing her and other young women entrusted to his care and also lambasted the Olympic organization that failed for years to protect the athletes. Raisman, 23, stared directly at Nassar as she read her 15-minute statement in court. "We have our voices and we will not be silenced," said Raisman, the co-captain of the women's gymnastics squad at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games. "I'm no longer that little girl you met in Australia who you first began grooming and manipulating." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former gymnast Jordyn Wieber speaks at the sentencing hearing. Wieber was a member of the gold medal-winning women's team at the 2012 London Olympics. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim and former gymnast Jordyn Wieber speaks at the sentencing hearing. Wieber was a member of the gold medal-winning women's team at the 2012 London Olympics. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Raisman said she had not planned to provide her testimony, but she was inspired by other victims who had taken the podium. Her anger was targeted as well at USA Gymnastics and her dismay at what she felt is a lackluster reaction to the scandal by newly installed CEO Kerry Perry. Perry, who attended the hearings earlier in the week, was not present Friday. "Unfortunately you have taken on an organization that is rotten from the inside," Raisman said to Perry in absentia. "You will be judged by how you deal with this. We need an independent investigation into what happened, what went wrong and how we can avoid this in the future." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Raisman said she had not planned to provide her testimony, but she was inspired by other victims who had taken the podium. Her anger was targeted as well at USA Gymnastics and her dismay at what she felt is a lackluster reaction to the scandal by newly installed CEO Kerry Perry. Perry, who attended the hearings earlier in the week, was not present Friday. "Unfortunately you have taken on an organization that is rotten from the inside," Raisman said to Perry in absentia. "You will be judged by how you deal with this. We need an independent investigation into what happened, what went wrong and how we can avoid this in the future." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donna Markham, the mother of Chelsea Markham, testified her daughter was molested by Nassar after seeking treatment for a back injury she suffered in a fall off a balance beam when she was 10, Sports Illustrated reported. Chelsea never recovered from the abuse and it led her to a life of drugs, culminating with her suicide in 2009 at age 23, the mother said according to the magazine. Outside the courtroom, Markham told reporters she felt compelled to speak for her daughter. "I wanted him (Nassar) to hear what happened to my daughter ... the fact that he started the process of her self-destruction," according to video posted on the Lansing State Journal website. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Donna Markham, the mother of Chelsea Markham, testified her daughter was molested by Nassar after seeking treatment for a back injury she suffered in a fall off a balance beam when she was 10, Sports Illustrated reported. Chelsea never recovered from the abuse and it led her to a life of drugs, culminating with her suicide in 2009 at age 23, the mother said according to the magazine. Outside the courtroom, Markham told reporters she felt compelled to speak for her daughter. "I wanted him (Nassar) to hear what happened to my daughter ... the fact that he started the process of her self-destruction," according to video posted on the Lansing State Journal website. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Thomas Brennan, a youth gymnastics coach, confronted Nassar in a Michigan courtroom on the second day of a sentencing hearing. "For the record, go to hell," Brennan said, glowering at Nassar. Brennan's outburst came as he stood next to one of Nassar's victims, Gwen Anderson, as she recounted the molestation she suffered at the hands of Nassar. At one point during Anderson's tearful testimony, Brennan barked at Nassar, "look at her." Brennan told Ingham County Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina that he sent more than 100 girls to Nassar, whom he once considered a mentor. "The guilt I feel for that is hard to fathom," he said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thomas Brennan, a youth gymnastics coach, confronted Nassar in a Michigan courtroom on the second day of a sentencing hearing. "For the record, go to hell," Brennan said, glowering at Nassar. Brennan's outburst came as he stood next to one of Nassar's victims, Gwen Anderson, as she recounted the molestation she suffered at the hands of Nassar. At one point during Anderson's tearful testimony, Brennan barked at Nassar, "look at her." Brennan told Ingham County Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina that he sent more than 100 girls to Nassar, whom he once considered a mentor. "The guilt I feel for that is hard to fathom," he said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A mother of one-time U.S. Gymnastics team member, Maggie Nichols, who tried to qualify to compete in the 2016 Olympic Games, makes a statement. "A real doctor never sees a child alone," said Gina Nichols, who said she is a registered nurse and whose husband is a doctor. "You're a serial child molester - a pedophile." Nichols also criticized USA Gymnastics for not properly vetting Nassar, who served as the team's physician through four Olympic Games. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A mother of one-time U.S. Gymnastics team member, Maggie Nichols, who tried to qualify to compete in the 2016 Olympic Games, makes a statement. "A real doctor never sees a child alone," said Gina Nichols, who said she is a registered nurse and whose husband is a doctor. "You're a serial child molester - a pedophile." Nichols also criticized USA Gymnastics for not properly vetting Nassar, who served as the team's physician through four Olympic Games. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, seen here talking to Nassar, has addressed each victim and repeatedly said she will make certain Nassar gets a lengthy prison sentence. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence. "He will die there," Aquilina told one victim. "The next judge he faces will be God." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, seen here talking to Nassar, has addressed each victim and repeatedly said she will make certain Nassar gets a lengthy prison sentence. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence. "He will die there," Aquilina told one victim. "The next judge he faces will be God." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Prosecutor Angela Povilaitis reads a statement for victim and gymnast McKayla Maroney: "As it turns out much to my demise, Dr. Nassar was not a doctor, he in fact was and forever shall be a child molester, a monster of a human being, end of story. He abused my trust, he abused my body, and he left scars on my psyche that may never go away ... I thought I was going to die that night. Because the national team training camps did not allow parents to be present, my mom and dad were unable to observe what Nassar was doing and this has imposed a terrible and undeserved burden of guilt on my loving family ... Larry Nassar deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison, not only because of what he did to me, my teammates, and so many other little girls. He needs to be behind bars so he will never prey upon another child." Maroney filed a lawsuit last month against the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, alleging she was forced to sign a confidentiality agreement in order to prevent her from going public with any allegations against Nassar. Maroney has said she signed the reported $1.25 million settlement in December 2016 after "years of psychological trauma" and molestation. According to the arrangement, which included nondisclosure and non-disparagement clauses, Maroney or her parents could open themselves to being sued for more than $100,000 for breaking the settlement. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Prosecutor Angela Povilaitis reads a statement for victim and gymnast McKayla Maroney: "As it turns out much to my demise, Dr. Nassar was not a doctor, he in fact was and forever shall be a child molester, a monster of a human being, end of story. He abused my trust, he abused my body, and he left scars on my psyche that may never go away ... I thought I was going to die that night. Because the national team training camps did not allow parents to be present, my mom and dad were unable to observe what Nassar was doing and this has imposed a terrible and undeserved burden of guilt on my loving family ... Larry Nassar deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison, not only because of what he did to me, my teammates, and so many other little girls. He needs to be behind bars so he will never prey upon another child." Maroney filed a lawsuit last month against the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, alleging she was forced to sign a confidentiality agreement in order to prevent her from going public with any allegations against Nassar. Maroney has said she signed the reported $1.25 million settlement in December 2016 after "years of psychological trauma" and molestation. According to the arrangement, which included nondisclosure and non-disparagement clauses, Maroney or her parents could open themselves to being sued for more than $100,000 for breaking the settlement. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Emma Ann Miller speaks alongside her mother Leslie Miller (R). Miller, 15, says Michigan State University is still billing her mother for appointments she had with Nassar. Miller said she was 'possibly the last child' he ever assaulted. She said her last appointment with Nassar was in August 2016 and shortly after he was let go by MSU. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Emma Ann Miller speaks alongside her mother Leslie Miller (R). Miller, 15, says Michigan State University is still billing her mother for appointments she had with Nassar. Miller said she was 'possibly the last child' he ever assaulted. She said her last appointment with Nassar was in August 2016 and shortly after he was let go by MSU. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Clasina Syrovy: "With my mom in the room, he would perform these 'treatments', he would see tears leaking out of my eyes and make comments like, 'I have to get really deep in there' and 'I can tell it's very tight'. I thought nothing of it, I was being seen by the best. I trusted him and I trusted the treatment. I now question the intent of the comments he made. His words haunt me. Was he referring to my back, or to my vagina?" REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Clasina Syrovy: "With my mom in the room, he would perform these 'treatments', he would see tears leaking out of my eyes and make comments like, 'I have to get really deep in there' and 'I can tell it's very tight'. I thought nothing of it, I was being seen by the best. I trusted him and I trusted the treatment. I now question the intent of the comments he made. His words haunt me. Was he referring to my back, or to my vagina?" REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Jade Capua: "You broke and shattered a lot of girls. You manipulated us to trust you because you're a doctor and doctors do no wrong, only heal. You are not a healer. You perform acts of depravity, just as my English teacher described. You are also the one that must face what you have done for the rest of your life. I am no longer broken by you. Every day I grow new strength and look into the mirror to see a strong, unbreakable person. Nothing will ever take away what you have done to me, or to the others that stand behind me. However, we can walk free and radiate the strength that we have gained from your horrific acts -- something you will never be able to do." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Jade Capua: "You broke and shattered a lot of girls. You manipulated us to trust you because you're a doctor and doctors do no wrong, only heal. You are not a healer. You perform acts of depravity, just as my English teacher described. You are also the one that must face what you have done for the rest of your life. I am no longer broken by you. Every day I grow new strength and look into the mirror to see a strong, unbreakable person. Nothing will ever take away what you have done to me, or to the others that stand behind me. However, we can walk free and radiate the strength that we have gained from your horrific acts -- something you will never be able to do." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former gymnast Whitney Mergens: "He believed he could relieve some back pain. With my mother in the room, he managed to slip his cold bare hands up my shorts and slid his fingers into the most personal area of my body. As he pushed I was in much discomfort. It felt like it would last forever. When it was over my 11-year-old innocent mind was oblivious to what had just happened. I knew it hurt, but he was the Olympic doctor, so I thought it must have helped." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim and former gymnast Whitney Mergens: "He believed he could relieve some back pain. With my mother in the room, he managed to slip his cold bare hands up my shorts and slid his fingers into the most personal area of my body. As he pushed I was in much discomfort. It felt like it would last forever. When it was over my 11-year-old innocent mind was oblivious to what had just happened. I knew it hurt, but he was the Olympic doctor, so I thought it must have helped." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Tiffany Thomas Lopez, a former member of USA softball team: "I imagine hitting you, if i ever had the opportunity to see you again. Instead I will allow my thoughts and my feelings to hit your heart. You and your actions have walked with me every step of the way since leaving Michigan State University. Since you've decided to tell the truth about sexually assaulting an army of young women, I'm choosing to stand tall with them and fight back. The army you chose in the late '90s to silence me, to dismiss me and my attempt at speaking the truth will not prevail over the army you created when violating us. We seek justice, we deserve justice and we will have it." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tiffany Thomas Lopez, a former member of USA softball team: "I imagine hitting you, if i ever had the opportunity to see you again. Instead I will allow my thoughts and my feelings to hit your heart. You and your actions have walked with me every step of the way since leaving Michigan State University. Since you've decided to tell the truth about sexually assaulting an army of young women, I'm choosing to stand tall with them and fight back. The army you chose in the late '90s to silence me, to dismiss me and my attempt at speaking the truth will not prevail over the army you created when violating us. We seek justice, we deserve justice and we will have it." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Kamerin Moore: "Larry, initially I was hesitant to come speak here, not because I didn't have anything to say to you but because I didn't want the child I am carrying to be in the same room as a child molester. Even unborn life shouldn't be subjected to that. That's how deeply I hate you for what you did to me." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Kamerin Moore: "Larry, initially I was hesitant to come speak here, not because I didn't have anything to say to you but because I didn't want the child I am carrying to be in the same room as a child molester. Even unborn life shouldn't be subjected to that. That's how deeply I hate you for what you did to me." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Jamie Dantzscher: "How dare you ask any of us for forgiveness. And how dare you act like you care for a second about our healing ... You're a pathetic monster who is only sorry you got caught. I'm here today with all these other women, not victims but survivors, to tell you face to face that your days of manipulation are over." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Jamie Dantzscher: "How dare you ask any of us for forgiveness. And how dare you act like you care for a second about our healing ... You're a pathetic monster who is only sorry you got caught. I'm here today with all these other women, not victims but survivors, to tell you face to face that your days of manipulation are over." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former U.S. National team member Jeanette Antolin: "You made me believe that you were my friend. You deceived me, you manipulated me and you abused me. I truly believe that you are the spawn of Satan. You used your hotel room as a personal playground to treat us. You used my innocent body as your sexual playtoy. The biggest competition of my life that I trained years for, you stole that from me ... Those little girls that you took advantage of so easily have now come back to haunt you." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Former U.S. National team member Jeanette Antolin: "You made me believe that you were my friend. You deceived me, you manipulated me and you abused me. I truly believe that you are the spawn of Satan. You used your hotel room as a personal playground to treat us. You used my innocent body as your sexual playtoy. The biggest competition of my life that I trained years for, you stole that from me ... Those little girls that you took advantage of so easily have now come back to haunt you." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Krista Wakeman comforts her mother as she speaks: "I felt my own sense of guilt because I was only 16 years old and I should have stopped this monster from hurting other girls because I know what he did to me was wrong." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Krista Wakeman comforts her mother as she speaks: "I felt my own sense of guilt because I was only 16 years old and I should have stopped this monster from hurting other girls because I know what he did to me was wrong." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Alexis Moore: "Are you remorseful for your actions and all of the lives that you have changed forever?" REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Alexis Moore: "Are you remorseful for your actions and all of the lives that you have changed forever?" REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina addresses Larry Nassar, admonishing him after he complained that it's too hard to listen to victim's testimony. Nassar wrote a six-page, single-spaced letter to the judge saying he was concerned about his mental ability to listen to victims for four days as part of his sentencing hearing. "You may find it harsh that you are here listening. But nothing is as harsh as what your victims endured for thousands of hours at your hands. You spent thousands of hours perpetrating criminal sexual conduct on minors. Spending four or five days listening to them is significantly minor considering the hours of pleasure you had at their expense, and ruining their lives." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina addresses Larry Nassar, admonishing him after he complained that it's too hard to listen to victim's testimony. Nassar wrote a six-page, single-spaced letter to the judge saying he was concerned about his mental ability to listen to victims for four days as part of his sentencing hearing. "You may find it harsh that you are here listening. But nothing is as harsh as what your victims endured for thousands of hours at your hands. You spent thousands of hours perpetrating criminal sexual conduct on minors. Spending four or five days listening to them is significantly minor considering the hours of pleasure you had at their expense, and ruining their lives." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Larry Nassar sits in the courtroom during his sentencing hearing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Larry Nassar sits in the courtroom during his sentencing hearing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Megan Ginter speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Megan Ginter speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Anya Gillengerten is comforted by her boyfriend as she speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Anya Gillengerten is comforted by her boyfriend as she speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former gymnast and victim Amanda Smith speaks while accompanied by her husband. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Former gymnast and victim Amanda Smith speaks while accompanied by her husband. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Kaylee McDowell speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Kaylee McDowell speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Bayle Pickle speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Bayle Pickle speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Catherine Gordon speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Catherine Gordon speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Amy Labadie is comforted after speaking. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Amy Labadie is comforted after speaking. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former gymnast Bailey Lorencen speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim and former gymnast Bailey Lorencen speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Hannah Morrow speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Hannah Morrow speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Lindsay Woolever speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Lindsay Woolever speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Nicole Walker, a former gymnast, speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Nicole Walker, a former gymnast, speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Ashley Yost speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Ashley Yost speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victims and former gymnasts Maddie (L) and Kara Johnson hold hands as they speak. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victims and former gymnasts Maddie (L) and Kara Johnson hold hands as they speak. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and gymnast Chelsea Zerfas speaks as he mother looks on (R). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim and gymnast Chelsea Zerfas speaks as he mother looks on (R). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former gymnast Samantha Ursch speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim and former gymnast Samantha Ursch speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Jennifer Bedford speaks to Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Jennifer Bedford speaks to Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and gymnast Lindsey Lemke speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim and gymnast Lindsey Lemke speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Helena Weick, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Helena Weick, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Michigan State University (MSU) President Lou Anna Simon attends the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Michigan State University (MSU) President Lou Anna Simon attends the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and gymnast Lindsey Lemke speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim and gymnast Lindsey Lemke speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former gymnast Nicole Reeb speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim and former gymnast Nicole Reeb speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Amanda Cormier speaks to Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Amanda Cormier speaks to Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Jennifer Hayes wipes tears while speaking during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Jennifer Hayes wipes tears while speaking during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Stephanie Robinson, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Stephanie Robinson, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Olivia Cowan wipes her tears as she delivers a victim impact testimony during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Olivia Cowan wipes her tears as she delivers a victim impact testimony during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Carrie Hogan speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Carrie Hogan speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Kayla Spycher speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Kayla Spycher speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Kayla Spycher is comforted by her mother after speaking during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Kayla Spycher is comforted by her mother after speaking during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Jaime Doski speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Jaime Doski speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Annette Hill (L) reacts as she delivers a victim impact testimony during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid?

Annette Hill (L) reacts as she delivers a victim impact testimony during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid?
Victim Ashley Erickson is comforted by her family after addressing Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Ashley Erickson is comforted by her family after addressing Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Jillian Swinehart speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Jillian Swinehart speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Brianne Randall speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Brianne Randall speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Selena Brennan speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Selena Brennan speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Anna Dayton speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Anna Dayton speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Mattie Larson speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Mattie Larson speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Isabel Hutchins holds an item while speaking. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Isabel Hutchins holds an item while speaking. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Alison Chaubette speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Alison Chaubette speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Natalie Woodland speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Natalie Woodland speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Whitney Burns speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victim Whitney Burns speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
