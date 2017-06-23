Edition:
Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Muslim man gives alms to the poor at Sarkhej Roza mosque during the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A young Muslim boy attends prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mumbai, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, inside Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Muslim boy performs ablution before offering prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, inside Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, inside Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, inside Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan outside Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jaipur, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jaipur, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Muslims stand to offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan as it rains in Kolkata, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Muslims wait to offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan as it rains in Kolkata, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Muslims offer last Friday prayers near a mosque outside a railway station in Mumbai, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

